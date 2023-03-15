Image: Paramount Pictures and Entertainment One

Here is how to see Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves with Amazon Prime Early Access. Early reports are in, and they all say this is the D&D movie we’ve all been waiting for. So if you were excited before, you should be highly excited now. The film will be released for general audiences on March 31, 2023, but you and your fellow role players don’t have to wait until then if you are an Amazon Prime member. However, don’t wait because this opportunity is only active while supplies last.

How to Watch Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves with Amazon Prime Early Access

With an active Amazon Prime membership, you qualify for a special early showing of Dungeons & Dragons Honor: Among Thieves, which is airing in select theaters on March 19th at 2:00 pm and 5:25 pm while tickets are available. If you don’t have an active Amazon Prime membership, don’t worry because you can still take advantage of this offer by signing up for one. A standard Prime subscription costs $14.99 monthly and comes with a 30-day trial. A Prime Student subscription costs $7.49 monthly and comes with a 6-month trial.

Here is how to get tickets to this Amazon Prime member exclusive special early showing of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves:

Head over to the Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves Amazon page Click the Get Tickets button Search for a participating movie theater in your area Enjoy the movie!

What is Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves?

Here is the official synopsis of the film:

A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.

Here are the details of the film:

Runtime: 2 hours and 14 minutes

2 hours and 14 minutes Rating: PG-13

- This article was updated on March 15th, 2023