Dungeons & Dragons Coming to Paramount Plus, Will it be a Natural 20 or a Crit Fail?

Dungeons & Dragons is the quintessential tabletop roleplaying game, and while it has certainly had a presence in pop culture for nearly 50 years, it’s making a significant push lately. On top of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves premiering in March, and the game’s popularity showing no signs of slowing down, we’ll be getting a new streaming series. Dungeons & Dragons will be getting a new show on Paramount Plus, and fans are wondering if this will be the next hot show for the streaming service.

Will Dungeons & Dragons Bring New Audiences to Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus is a great streaming service, hosting a massive viewing library of Star Trek shows and movies, as well as heavy hitters like Top Gun and Sonic the Hedgehog. But D&D would certainly drive additional viewers to the service. As reported by Variety, Rawson Marshall Thurber wrote and directed the pilot for the series as ordered by Paramount+. This highlight, with his prior credits including Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, Central Intelligence, and Red Notice, suggest the series is taking an action-comedy route similar to how Honor Among Thieves is being presented.

A “Dungeons & Dragons” live-action series has been ordered at Paramount+. "Red Notice" filmmaker Rawson Marshall Thurber wrote the pilot for the series and will direct the first episode. https://t.co/BzujIaQJPa — Variety (@Variety) January 10, 2023

This will be welcome news for fans of the franchise, especially with how awful the previous adaptations have been. Its 2000 adaptation in particular, despite having some high-profile names including Jeremy Irons and Marlon Wayans, was a box office bomb, a critical fail, and recognized as one of the worst movies ever made, made worse with 2 direct-to-DVD sequels. That being said, the 1983 Dungeons & Dragons animated series was far better received, so a modern, live-action D&D story is needed.

For viewers seeking more than the slightly disappointing Halo show, Dungeons & Dragons could be the next exciting offering from Paramount Plus. Whether you’re a current subscriber, or friends getting off of a lengthy campaign session and wanting to see some quality storytelling between episodes of Strange New Worlds, this could be something to follow.

- This article was updated on January 10th, 2023