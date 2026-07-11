Taylor Swift’s Madison Square Garden wedding drew demands she pay the NYPD bill. Zohran Mamdani confirms she has already paid over $160k

Taylor Swift has covered the costs associated with her wedding at Madison Square Garden. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani confirmed that the pop star paid over $160,000 to the city to settle the bill for her event permit and the police response required to manage the crowds surrounding the venue.

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The wedding took place on July 4, bringing together 1,000 guests to watch Swift marry NFL tight end Travis Kelce. The ceremony was officiated by actor Adam Sandler, and attendees included Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Reese Witherspoon, and Selena Gomez. The NYPD deployed 135 officers to secure the perimeter and closed several nearby streets to nonessential traffic.

Before the payment was confirmed, there was public pressure on the couple to cover the bill. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis posted on X, stating, “Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce should reimburse NYPD… Our officers are already working overtime for 4th of July festivities & NYC taxpayers should NOT be on the hook.” The original estimates for police overtime costs and the special access permit were reported at $158,200.

It was a high-profile event for the NYPD to manage

Mayor Mamdani addressed the situation during a press conference to clarify the financial details. He told reporters, “Taylor Swift will be paying – has paid already – the cost of the permit that was lodged, which was over $160,000, for that event and for the response to that event.” Following the Mayor’s confirmation, the post made by Rep. Malliotakis on X received a community note clarifying that the city had been reimbursed for the costs.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce should reimburse NYPD for the 130 officers needed per day to keep their multi-million dollar, thousand person wedding at MSG safe.



Our officers are already working overtime for 4th of July festivities & NYC taxpayers should NOT be on the hook. — Rep. Nicole Malliotakis Office (@RepNicole) July 2, 2026

Despite the high temperatures in New York City that day, the atmosphere among the security detail was relatively lighthearted. One NYPD officer was caught on camera using his megaphone to recite lyrics from Swift’s songs while patrolling the area outside MSG. The NYPD highlighted the moment on its own social media, posting a video with the caption, “Chief [Timothy] Beaudette is outside MSG again. Something big must be happening.” In another case, the NYPD assigned over 70 detectives to secure the wedding at MSG.

.@NYCMayor Mamdani on Taylor Swift paying New York City back for police overtime during her wedding: "Taylor Swift will be paying… has paid already the cost of the permit that was lodged, which was over $160,000 for that event and for the response to that event." pic.twitter.com/rlYhUmi9AS — CSPAN (@cspan) July 10, 2026

The $160,000 payment covered both the event permit and the full cost of the police response, according to Mayor Mamdani. The figure exceeds the originally reported estimate of $158,200, though the mayor did not specify the exact final amount beyond describing it as “over $160,000.” No further financial disputes between the city and the event organizers have been reported.

The scale of the security operation reflected the size and profile of the event, with 135 officers managing crowd control and street closures around one of the most recognizable venues in New York City.

The deployment came during an already busy period for the NYPD, with officers also covering Fourth of July festivities at the same time, as noted by Rep. Malliotakis in her original post. A similar dispute arose when Taylor Swift faced backlash for allegedly inviting an ice contractors chairman.

The payment confirmed by Mayor Mamdani means the cost of securing the private event was not passed on to New York City taxpayers. The mayor’s statement at the press conference appeared to close the matter, with no indication from city officials that any portion of the costs remained outstanding.

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