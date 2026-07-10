Disney announced Cheetah Girls 4, and the new lineup has sparked a debate about whitewashing

Disney has officially announced a fourth installment in the beloved franchise titled The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen, Reality Tea reported. This news has created a massive buzz across social media as fans react to the return of a series that defined a generation. While many are thrilled to see this millennial staple return after 20 years, the announcement has simultaneously ignited a heated debate regarding the casting choices and the overall identity of the project.

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The story for this new film centers on original stars Galleria and Chanel as they head to Africa to volunteer at a wildlife sanctuary. During their journey, they encounter a group of younger characters who eventually discover what the film describes as the true Cheetah spirit. These younger characters are set to become the next iteration of the group.

The cast includes Leah Sava Jeffries, Carmen Sanchez, Kaileen Chang, Sophie Lennon, and Kamogelo Ramashala. It is worth noting that original stars Raven-Symoné and Adrienne Bailon are returning for the film, with Sabrina Bryan also making a special appearance. Additionally, Lynn Whitfield and Lori Alter are reprising their roles as the characters’ mothers.

The debate centers around the overall identity of the project

Despite the return of these familiar faces, the new lineup has led to significant backlash from fans who feel the franchise is being whitewashed. The original Cheetah Girls included three Black women and one white woman, a dynamic that many viewers felt was central to the identity of the series.

Critics argue that the new cast is less representative of the original vision. One user wrote on Instagram, “If you read the books, them girls [are] BLACK. Don’t p-ss me off.” Another user added, “Nope. Keep black things blackly black.” A third posted, “It’s a book about black girls by a black author. It really is that deep.”

This frustration seems to stem from a deeper desire to preserve the integrity of the source material. Some fans are questioning the necessity of updating these stories at all. One commenter noted, “We don’t need the iconic things from previous generations to be remade for the current generation.” It is clear that for many, the look and feel of the original show are tied to specific representations that they feel are being lost in this new transition.

In response to the criticism, Disney Kids and Family president Ayo Davis defended the direction of the franchise. Davis stated that the series has always been about “friendship, music, and empowering young people to use their voice.” The studio clearly hopes to bridge the gap between the original fans and a new, younger audience. Raven-Symoné also shared her excitement for the project on Instagram, writing, “It’s happening, and it’s CHEETAHLICIOUS!”

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