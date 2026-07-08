‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’ is slated for global re-release to celebrate 35th anniversary

Terminator 2: Judgment Day is returning to theaters around the globe to celebrate its 35th anniversary, with the U.S. theatrical launch scheduled for August 28, Deadline reported. This massive re-release is timed perfectly to align with the film’s own Judgment Day, which falls on August 29. It is honestly a fantastic time to revisit one of the most iconic action movies ever made, especially since it is coming back in 4K, RealD 3D, and various premium formats.

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StudioCanal, Fathom Entertainment, and Rialto Pictures are teaming up to bring this masterpiece back to the big screen. The presentation will utilize the 2017 restoration and 3D conversion, which really makes the visuals pop.

James Cameron is clearly excited about the move. He noted, “T2 was made for theaters, and our lovingly-prepared 3D version, coming back to the big screen, is the absolute best way to see the film. I believe it’s safe to do spoilers after 35 years, so SPOILER ALERT: the good guys win against the AI superintelligence! And maybe that’s a message of hope we all could use this summer.”

The film remains the highest-grossing installment in the entire franchise

Terminator 2: Judgment Day pulled in over $517 million at the global box office. Beyond the incredible action, the movie earned four Oscar wins for Best Sound, Best Sound Effects Editing, Best VFX, and Best Make-up. It also famously secured a rare A+ CinemaScore, which is a testament to how much audiences enjoyed the ride.

Anna Marsh, the CEO of StudioCanal and Chief Content Officer of CANAL+, shared her enthusiasm about the project. She said, “We are incredibly proud to mark the 35th anniversary of James Cameron’s masterpiece Terminator 2: Judgment Day in partnership with the passionate teams at Fathom Entertainment and Rialto Pictures in the US. This collaboration has been thrilling, and we cannot wait for audiences to mark Judgment Day in theatres all over the world this August. The continued restoration and discovery of classic and revolutionary cinema is the cornerstone of our strategy and it’s particularly gratifying to see the scale of this celebratory re-release come to fruition.”

The film features legendary performances from Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, alongside Edward Furlong and Robert Patrick. Ray Nutt, the Chief Executive Officer for Fathom Entertainment, highlighted why this remains such a draw.

He stated, “Terminator 2: Judgment Day was a cultural phenomenon in the U.S. upon release and 35 years later, remains a timeless, non-stop thrill ride that audiences – new and old – will love to see. With non-stop action, iconic performances from Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, spectacular sound and visual effects, and even a massive hit song by Guns N’ Roses (“You Could Be Mine”), the re-release of T2 is a must-see theatrical event perfect for 3D and other premium formats.”

You can catch the film starting August 27 in Germany, Latin America, and the Czech Republic. The U.S., Italy, and Poland get their turn on August 28. France follows on September 2, while Australia, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Hungary will see it on September 3. Finally, the U.K. gets the release on September 4.

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