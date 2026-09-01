A Michigan school disciplinary decision is drawing wide attention online after TikToker @tinamarie151515 described three high school seniors being punished over an alleged first-day hazing incident involving two freshmen. In the video, the TikToker says the students were suspended, referred to a school resource officer, and removed from the football team after the younger students were allegedly taped to a flagpole.



The account has circulated alongside a flood of comments about bullying, hazing, and how adults respond to bullying, especially when parents decide to involve police. The video presents the episode as a first-day-of-school case handled by a school administrator with what the TikToker called a firm response. “So today was the first day of school,” the TikToker says, before alleging that “three high school seniors and members of the football team decided to duct tape two freshmen to the flagpole.



The TikToker adds that the students also “wrote the word freshman on their foreheads,” then says, “So I suspended them for three days, referred them to SRO, and kicked them off the football team.” TikTok itself could not be directly reviewed here, but the same account of the incident appears in a Reddit post that closely matches the transcript provided by the user.

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What the video added after the punishment

The TikToker in the video says school policy limited the immediate suspension. “I have a zero tolerance policy with bullying. Unfortunately, three days is the max I can give them on their first offense. Maybe SRO can do something more with them if the parents of the victims want to press charges.” The TikToker also says, “And yes, when I spoke to the parents of the victim, I did mention that they could press charges.”





In Michigan, state education guidance says districts are expected to maintain anti-bullying policies aimed at protecting a safe school environment, though specific discipline can vary by district and by student code of conduct. Part of the attention around the post came from what the TikToker said happened next. “Interestingly, two of the seniors weren’t upset that they bullied and ruined the first day of school for two freshmen.

The comment section largely backed the punishment and in many cases argued it still sounded too light. One commenter wrote, “When schools say ‘zero tolerance for bullying’ THIS is how it should be handled. With ZERO tolerance.” Another said, “The reaction of the parents shows you why these teens became who they are.” A third pushed back on the label itself, writing, “Can we stop calling kidnapping and assault bullying??”

StopBullying.gov says 15.7% of high school students reported being bullied. A separate CDC data brief using 2021 to 2023 survey data found that 19.5% of teenagers ages 12 to 17 reported being bullied in the past 12 months.

CDC also says youth violence is linked to outcomes including depression, academic difficulties, school dropout, and suicide risk, which is why viral accounts of bullying inside American schools tend to hit a nerve. That does not establish what happened in this Michigan case, but it helps explain why schools and parents often treat alleged hazing and public humiliation as more than routine discipline issues, especially when they happen at the start of the school year.

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