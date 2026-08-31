Netflix has officially greenlit a fourth season of the workplace comedy Tires, Deadline reported. This news confirms the series will return for another installment, which is widely considered to be part of the overall deal between the streamer and the show’s co-creators, Shane Gillis and John McKeever, that was announced in January.

Recommended Videos

The show has been a massive success for Netflix, largely because it maintains a modest budget while consistently drawing in viewers. This financial efficiency is a huge factor for the platform when it comes to renewal decisions, especially when you compare it to other projects.

For instance, the Will Ferrell golf comedy Hawk reportedly costs three times as much as Tires to produce, yet it has seen only moderate viewership and currently remains in limbo. Tires, on the other hand, has proven to be a top-tier business move, having originated as an independently financed project before being acquired by the platform.

The numbers really speak for themselves

Since the show debuted in 2024, the first three seasons have racked up more than 45 million views. The fandom is clearly growing year over year, and the performance of the third season is proof of that momentum. During the week of August 17, 2026, which was the first full week following its August 13 release, the season hit number 5 on the Global Top 10 English TV list. This is the highest ranking the show has ever achieved.

'Tires' Renewed for Season 4 by Netflix https://t.co/QRJrQlSDpg — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 31, 2026

Tracey Pakosta, the Netflix VP of US Comedy, shared her excitement about the continued growth of the show. “Tires continues to deliver the unapologetic comedy and authentic point of view Shane, John and Steve’s fans know and love, and Season 3 hitting its highest-ever Top 10 ranking proves this fandom just keeps growing,” she said. She added, “We love working with this team and can’t wait to see what’s next for the Valley Forge crew in Season 4.”

The creators seem just as enthusiastic about returning to the set. “It’s cool to get to make another season of Tires,” Gillis said. McKeever echoed that sentiment, noting, “I love this show and everyone who works on it. Excited to make more.”

The series follows Will, played by Steve Gerben, who is the nervous and unqualified heir to an auto repair chain. He spends his time trying to turn his father’s business around while dealing with constant harassment from his cousin and employee, Shane, played by Gillis. Season 3 saw the duo settling in as part-owners while struggling to keep the Valley Forge business afloat. As their friendship and business reach a breaking point, the plot has them looking back at their past to determine their future.

Beyond the success of the show, Gillis has been busy with other major projects. As part of his overall deal with Netflix, he is set to film two new stand-up specials. He also recently made history at Lincoln Financial Field last month, where he set two Guinness World Records. He sold 77,047 tickets for a comedy show, which is the most for a solo comedian, and drew an audience of 73,946, the largest ever for a solo comedian.

That event featured surprise appearances from Dave Chappelle, Meek Mill, and Jason Kelce. With his stand-up special Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs also bringing in nearly 30 million views since 2023, it is clear that his audience is continuing to expand.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy