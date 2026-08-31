Miley Cyrus is reportedly gearing up for a ‘new era’ of music as she teases her new name

Miley Cyrus is officially signaling a major shift in her career, dropping her last name as she prepares for a brand new era of music, LadBible reported. After teasing a new name on August 30, the singer made a decisive move this Sunday by updating her website address from mileycyrus.com to mileyofficial.com. This transition wasn’t limited to her web presence, as she also updated her handle on Instagram to ‘miley.’

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The change was accompanied by a striking new photo of the star set against a bright red background, captioned simply with “MILEY.” This aesthetic shift has already sent her fan base into a frenzy, with many flooding her comments with excitement. You can find sentiments like “LET’S GO MOTHER,” and “MILEY IS COMING.” Some speculated that she is finally leaning into the lyrics of her 2007 debut single, “See You Again,” where she famously declared, “Oh, she’s just being Miley.”

Many fans are already framing this pivot as a total rebirth. While there is no official word on what exactly is coming next, the consensus is that this rebranding points toward new music and potentially a tour. A self-titled album feels like a perfect fit for an icon who has managed to stay relevant for nearly two decades. One fan noted, “The way Miley rebrands every era and somehow makes every new version of herself work will never not impress me.”

This isn’t the first time the singer has thought about distancing herself from the Cyrus surname

Back in 2013, the now 33-year-old discussed the idea in an interview with Notion magazine. She explained, “I was thinking about dropping the Cyrus and just being Miley but there’s something powerful about the fact that my name now is like a household name.” She expressed frustration with public misconceptions regarding her history as a child star and her lifestyle in Los Angeles, but ultimately decided that she could reclaim the name as her own.

Interestingly, Miley was not even the name she was given at birth. Born in November 1992, she was originally named Destiny Hope. Her mother, Tish Cyrus, explained the origin of her famous nickname on the Tea Time with Raven & Miranda podcast. “Billy Ray came up with that,” she noted. “She always smiled when she was little, so we would call her smiley Miley, and it just stuck.”

She eventually made the change official in 2008. Her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, has previously shared that she will always be Destiny Hope to him, telling US Weekly, “She’s a giver. She believes that we’re all put here for a reason, and that’s to give back to our fellow man. I’m real proud of her.”

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