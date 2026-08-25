‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ crosses ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to become the second highest grossing movie at domestic box office

It is official: Spider-Man: Brand New Day has climbed past Avengers: Endgame to secure its spot as the second-highest-grossing movie ever at the domestic box office, Deadline reported. The film has officially reached $858.4 million in earnings. It is pretty wild to see Marvel titles competing against each other like this, but the numbers do not lie. Avengers: Endgame now sits at $858.3 million in North America.

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The momentum for Spider-Man: Brand New Day is not slowing down anytime soon. Just yesterday, the movie pulled in another $3.4 million during its fourth Monday in theaters. It is currently on a trajectory to hit the $900 million mark domestically. If it reaches that goal, it will join Star Wars: The Force Awakens as one of the only movies to approach that near $1 billion threshold at the domestic box office. Right now, the film is only $41.6 million away from hitting that nine-figure mark.

Disney is planning a move to potentially shake things up with the upcoming release of Avengers: Endgame: Encore on September 25. The Russo Brothers movie is returning to theaters, and while it is tough to predict exactly what the re-release will gross, it adds a layer of excitement to the box office landscape. Regardless of what happens with the re-release, the success of Spider-Man: Brand New Day is undeniable.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to hold onto the number one spot at the domestic box office this weekend

Projections suggest it will bring in another $18 million during its fifth session. There is some interesting competition brewing with Ketchup Entertainment taking over the release of Coyote Vs. Acme, which was previously abandoned by Warner Bros. That film is tracking for around $15 million, though it is hard to say for sure if that will hold up. It has already made $400,000 in sneak previews and advance ticket sales look solid, but the buzz on social media might be localized to cities like New York and Los Angeles.

‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’ outgrossed ‘AVENGERS: ENDGAME’ at the domestic box office.



Becoming the highest grossing MCU movie ever domestically. pic.twitter.com/cMniasRs9c — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) August 24, 2026

Other movies are also hitting screens this weekend, adding even more variety for theatergoers. Sony is bracing for a potential drop with Insidious: Out of the Further, which is expected to ease by 60 percent. This is similar to the performance of its 2023 predecessor, Red Door, and would result in a second frame of around $10 million. Additionally, 20th Century Studios is releasing the Ridley Scott movie Dog Stars. Roadside Attractions is also entering the fray with the release of the Sundance genre title Buddy.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day clearly has the edge right now, and it will be interesting to see if it can maintain this pace as it inches closer to that massive $900 million milestone.

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