Anne Hathaway joins Tom Cruise in ‘Days of Thunder 2’

Anne Hathaway is officially joining Tom Cruise for the highly anticipated sequel, Days of Thunder 2, Deadline reported. Cruise shared this update on Saturday through his social media platforms by posting a picture of himself and Hathaway leaning against a NASCAR race car at the track in Daytona.

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Paramount Pictures has confirmed that the film is currently set for a theatrical release on June 2, 2028. You can expect a truly immersive experience as the movie will be filmed for IMAX, with additional releases planned for Dolby cinemas, 4DX, and other premium large-screen formats. It is exactly the kind of high-octane spectacle that deserves the biggest screen possible.

Jonathan Levine has been tapped to direct the film, which is being fast-tracked as the next major project for Cruise. Cruise is set to return as the iconic NASCAR driver Cole Trickle, reprising the role he first made famous in the 1990 original. While the specific plot details remain under wraps for now, reports indicate that Hathaway is expected to play a team owner and engineer. Cruise is producing the film alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Tommy Harper. The script for this follow-up was written by Will Staples.

The original Days of Thunder remains such a beloved piece of cinema

Directed by the late Tony Scott, the 1990 film brought in $82.6 million at the domestic box office and $157.9 million worldwide. The story followed a hot-headed rookie stock car driver named Cole Trickle who had to navigate various professional and personal challenges to find his footing in the world of NASCAR.

Days of Thunder. Summer 2028. pic.twitter.com/rD3QLXfUyi — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) August 29, 2026

The first entry was written by Robert Towne and featured a stellar cast including Robert Duvall, Randy Quaid, Cary Elwes, Caroline Williams, and Michael Rooker. It also famously introduced Cruise to Nicole Kidman, who co-starred with him in later projects like Far and Away and Eyes Wide Shut.

Hathaway is coming off a very busy summer that included work on The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Odyssey, and The End of Oak Street. If you are looking to see her on screen sooner, she will appear next in Verity, which is scheduled to bow in October. She is currently represented by CAA and Entertainment 360.

The original film was a passion project for Cruise, who conceived the story for the racing movie, which was produced by Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer.

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