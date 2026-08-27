Tim Curry passes away at 80. Former co-stars pay touching tribute

The entertainment world is reeling from the loss of a true icon, as actor, singer, and voice performer Tim Curry has passed away at age 80. He died late Tuesday night at his home in Toluca Lake, Los Angeles, after navigating serious health issues for more than a decade, the BBC reported. While a specific cause of death hasn’t been disclosed, his passing marks the end of an incredible career that spanned decades across theater, film, and television.

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Many of us know him best for his unforgettable, larger-than-life roles. He became a cult legend for his portrayal of the flamboyant Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the 1975 film The Rocky Horror Picture Show. He also had a unique ability to terrify and delight audiences in equal measure, whether he was playing the chilling Pennywise the Clown in the 1990 miniseries It or bringing his signature flair to hit films like Home Alone 2.

The outpouring of love from his peers shows just how deeply he impacted those who worked with him. Susan Sarandon, his co-star in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, shared a heartfelt tribute, writing, “What a funny, sexy, original he was. But what I loved about him most was his heart. Even wheelchair bound he continued to be so sweet and generous with his fans. Thank you Tim for meaning so much to so many people. Love you, S.”

Tributes poured in from all corners of the entertainment world

Michael McKean, who appeared with him in Clue, reflected on their final conversation, saying, “My last conversation with Tim Curry was about life and love and laughter. The grim physical state he found himself in has now ended, a blessing. Our blessing was that we had Tim Curry in our lives. RIP, my friend.”

Curry’s influence reached across generations. Jillian Bell, who starred in Curb Your Enthusiasm, credited him as the reason she became an actor, specifically praising his work in Clue. “The last ten minutes of Clue, it was all on him to deliver the ending and he devoured every frame. It became my favorite movie of all time and still remains in that position,” she shared.

It is impossible to talk about his legacy without mentioning his resilience. Following a severe stroke in 2012, Curry was left partially paralyzed and had to relearn many everyday movements, spending years in a wheelchair. Despite these challenges, those who knew him emphasized that his spirit never wavered.

Director Michael Leavy noted that even after the stroke, Curry maintained the wit, warmth, and charm that made him so unique. Producer Scott Stander echoed this sentiment, acknowledging that while he couldn’t run around and dance on stage like he once did, his legacy remains firmly in place.

From his work in Annie alongside Carol Burnett to his time as Long John Silver in Muppet Treasure Island, Curry was a master of his craft. The Muppets even issued a statement calling him an honorary Muppet, noting, “Few humans have earned the title of honorary Muppet more than the legendary Tim Curry.”

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