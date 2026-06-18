Netflix shutters ‘The Boroughs’ after one season, and it may have something to do with the sci-fi series’ hefty price tag

Netflix has officially pulled the plug on The Boroughs, canceling the science fiction series after just one season, Deadline reported. The show, which was executive produced by the creators of Stranger Things, the Duffer Brothers, arrived with a lot of anticipation but ultimately struggled to justify its significant production costs. It is always a tough outcome when a show with this much potential and an all-star cast fails to secure a future, especially when the creative team had already begun mapping out a three-season story arc.

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The series debuted in May 2026, launching shortly after the final season of Stranger Things. Because of the involvement of the Duffer Brothers and the inherent nature of its supernatural premise, it was often described as Stranger Things with seniors.

The story was set in a seemingly picturesque retirement community where a group of unlikely heroes must band together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don’t have, time. It featured a truly impressive ensemble, including Alfred Molina, Alfre Woodard, Denis O’Hare, Clarke Peters, Carlos Miranda, Jena Malone, Seth Numrich, Alice Kremelberg, and Geena Davis. Bill Pullman was also part of the initial cast lineup.

It appears the math simply did not work out in favor of the show

Despite the star power and the high-profile executive producers, the viewership numbers did not quite hit the heights Netflix likely expected, especially given the massive audience for the final season of Stranger Things.

The show pulled in about 5.6 million views during its opening weekend. It did manage to grow to 9.5 million views in its first full week, but that momentum stalled quickly. By the following week, viewership dropped to 3.7 million, which signaled to the platform that there was not enough long-tail growth to sustain a multi-season investment.

Duffer Brothers' Series 'The Boroughs' Canceled By Netflix After One Season https://t.co/NzwD6rHmP5 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) June 17, 2026

Across its first 18 days on the service, the show accumulated nearly 19 million views. While that might sound like a solid number for some projects, it clearly wasn’t enough to cover the massive budget required for a show of this scale.

The production was quite elaborate, as it relied on extensive special effects to bring its paranormal threat to life. When you combine those technical costs with the salaries of such a high-profile cast, you end up with a very hefty price tag. Netflix consistently weighs these production costs against the actual viewership data when making renewal decisions.

There had been some early optimism, and the creative team even opened a writers room for a second season before the final decision was made. There was even talk about potentially filming the second and third seasons back-to-back to streamline production, but those plans are now officially scrapped.

Alfred Molina seemed genuinely excited about the project back in May. When asked about the potential for a second season, he told Variety, “I would love to carry this on. I would love for this to be ongoing. … Who knows? TV can be fickle, but it can also give you incredible opportunities. We’ve got a wonderful cast. We’ve got a great premise. The sets are all there. I’d love to do more.”

One factor that might have played a role in the show’s reception is audience fatigue. This was the second paranormal series produced by the Duffer Brothers to launch in the same year, following the limited series Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen. With the emotional weight of the Stranger Things finale having aired on New Year’s Eve, it is possible that viewers were simply less interested in another similar project so soon after the flagship series concluded.

While The Boroughs is moving on, Netflix has been busy renewing other freshman series. Shows like Tales From ’85, which is an animated Stranger Things spinoff, have secured a second season. Other new series like Little House on the Prairie, The Hunting Wives, Leanne, Big Mistakes, Free Bert, Untamed, and Finding Her Edge have also been given the green light to continue.

It is clear that the streaming landscape is becoming increasingly competitive, and even projects with strong pedigrees and talented casts are not guaranteed a pass when the viewership numbers don’t align with the budget. It is a harsh reality for fans of the show, but for now, the story of the retirement community and their battle against the paranormal has come to an abrupt end.

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