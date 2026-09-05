HBO’s Harry Potter crew put up a poster warning that every prop is being microchipped, after wands, pumpkins, and food vanished from set

The production team behind HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series has taken an unusual step to protect its equipment, posting signs across the set at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden warning that every prop is now being tracked with microchips. The measure comes as the show has barely wrapped its first season, with a second season already facing separate production hurdles.

Recommended Videos

As reported by UniLad, the decision followed a string of thefts on set, including wands, books, and food from a staged Halloween feast that went missing from the Great Hall in May. A notice posted for cast and crew reads, “Props on this production have been microchipped,” and states that movement will be logged daily.

The first season of the series is slated to premiere on December 25, 2026, following a recently released trailer that drew significant attention from fans. The second season, which will adapt Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, has already run into its own complications separate from the prop thefts.

The show’s off-screen troubles go well beyond missing wands and pumpkins

The role of Ginny Weasley became vacant after actor Gracie Cochrane chose to step away from the series in May. Her family said in a statement that she made “the challenging decision to step away” after season one, and HBO confirmed it supported the choice, though a replacement was not finalized for months. A casting call was later issued for UK children aged 10 to 12, with audition videos requested by July 17.

I still can't believe Harry Potter HBO props are being microchipped due to theft!👀

Signs on set tell cast & crew: “Props on this production have been microchipped."

Production bosses said they will be scouring eBay to make sure nothing is found for sale online. pic.twitter.com/pVJyw6DEJ2 — Wizards Rest (@Wizards_Rest) July 29, 2026

Gilderoy Lockhart required a separate casting change after Nicholas Hoult’s original casting in the role fell through due to scheduling conflicts. HBO confirmed on August 24 that Kit Harington would take over the part instead, further complicating a production schedule already adapting the second book in the series.

Filming for season two appears to be gaining momentum despite the setbacks. Asha Soetan, who plays Angelina Johnson, shared an Instagram update on August 14 confirming she was back on set, a pace HBO chief Casey Bloys has said is intentional given the young cast, telling The Times the goal is to avoid a long gap “especially because the kids are growing.”

That urgency also plays out on camera, where crews have had to work around the same demanding shooting schedule that shaped filming on the first season. The plan calls for adapting all seven books across seven seasons, with the current cast including Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

Season two is currently filming at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, with the series set to debut on HBO and HBO Max in 2027.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy