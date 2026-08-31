President Donald Trump is putting significant pressure on Apple to rename Lake Ontario to Lake America on its mapping platform, the BBC reported. This move follows an executive order signed on Thursday that mandates the change of the Great Lake’s name after trade negotiations between the United States and Canada fell apart.

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Interior Secretary Doug Burgum confirmed that the President has reached out to Apple directly to ensure the company complies with the new directive. Burgum appeared on the Mornings with Maria programme on Monday and noted that he is sure we may be seeing that change coming up soon.

Google has already made the switch for its US-based users as of the weekend. If you are using Google Maps in the United States, you will see the new name reflected to comply with the official US government map database, known as the Geographic Names Information System. However, Google is keeping things consistent for international users, as those outside the US will see the name displayed as Lake Ontario (Lake America). Users located in Canada will continue to see the lake labeled as Lake Ontario.

Not every company is jumping on board with this change, though

MapQuest took a very different approach on Friday. The service posted on Facebook that “we’re not changing it.” They even went a step further by launching a tool that lets you rename the lake to whatever you prefer and share your creations with others. This stance seems to have resonated with a lot of people, as MapQuest climbed to the top of the most downloaded free applications on the Apple App Store in Canada by Monday morning.

Burgum says Trump "reached out to Apple directly" about changing Lake Ontario to Lake America and adds, "I'm sure we may be seeing that change coming up soon" pic.twitter.com/HwFqJqvysp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 31, 2026

The situation has caused some confusion for organizations relying on third-party mapping services. Several Ontario-based agencies, including Hydro Ottawa and the Liquor Board of Ontario, briefly displayed the name Lake America on their own maps.

Hydro One, a utility company in Toronto, had to issue a statement on X after their map reflected the change. The company explained that the name appeared due to their use of a third-party mapping service. They stated, “We are working with our vendor to correct the issue as quickly as possible and restore the proper geographic reference,” and added, “We regret the error and apologise for any confusion it has caused.”

The pushback against this renaming is quite strong in Canada. Ontario Premier Doug Ford made his position clear on Saturday by unveiling a large sign by the lakeshore that read “Lake Ontario Now and Always” in both English and French. During an interview with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday, Ford was firm about his stance. He said, “No one’s going to call it Lake of America,” and added, “It’s been Lake Ontario for hundreds of years. It’s going to continue being Lake Ontario.”

The executive order directs Secretary Burgum to take all appropriate actions to rename the lake, which includes updating the official government databases. It is worth noting that the names of four of the Great Lakes, specifically Ontario, Huron, Michigan, and Erie, originate from indigenous words.

Apple has been contacted for comment, but they have not yet provided a public response.

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