Rep. Randy Fine is facing new scrutiny after remarks at a Republican Jewish Coalition event where he linked prominent Muslim Democrats to what he described as a broader threat to Jewish Americans. It was posted on X by Chris Menahan, whose post said Fine attacked New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

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The video shows Fine speaking at a podium with Republican Jewish Coalition branding behind him. In the post sharing the clip, Menahan wrote that Fine “claims so many Democrats seek Jews’ extermination.” The post also said Fine argued that “mainstream” Islam is “the problem” and that the “real radical Muslims…are the ones who want to live in peace and prosperity with the rest of us.”

The remarks landed in an already tense political moment. Mamdani and El-Sayed have both become frequent targets in Republican criticism over Israel, antisemitism and the place of Muslim progressives in Democratic politics. Fine, a Florida Republican, has also drawn criticism before for comments about Muslims, including past remarks that Jewish Telegraphic Agency described as denigrating Muslims, and earlier backlash over his statement about Muslims.

Fine put the argument inside a wider fight over antisemitism

According to the X post, Fine used the speech to argue that antisemitism is not only appearing on political fringes. He framed it as something he believes has moved closer to the center of Democratic politics, naming Mamdani and El-Sayed as examples in that argument.

Rep. Randy Fine attacks Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Abdul El-Sayed and claims "so many" Democrats seek Jews' "extermination."



He says "mainstream" Islam is "the problem" and the "real radical Muslims…are the ones who want to live in peace and prosperity with the rest of us."



Is… pic.twitter.com/wTnlbbKYna — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) August 31, 2026

Menahan’s post said, “Rep. Randy Fine attacks Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Abdul El-Sayed and claims “so many” Democrats seek Jews’ “extermination.”” The same post added, “He says “mainstream” Islam is “the problem and the ‘real radical Muslims…are the ones who want to live in peace and prosperity with the rest of us.””

The post ended with its own criticism of Fine’s framing. “Is this now representative of mainstream Judaism?” That line made the clip spread not just as a partisan moment, but as a dispute over whether Fine’s remarks should be seen as a warning about antisemitism or as a sweeping attack on Muslims.

Fine’s comments came as Republicans have increasingly focused on El-Sayed, who is running for U.S. Senate in Michigan, and Mamdani, the New York City mayor, in arguments about Israel and progressive politics, including recent scrutiny over El-Sayed’s synagogue attack apology.



The Associated Press reported in late August that El-Sayed had apologized to Michigan’s Jewish Democratic Caucus for comments he made after a March attack on a Detroit-area synagogue, and that disputes over Israel and antisemitism have complicated Democratic politics in Michigan.

The wider context is real and difficult. The Anti-Defamation League reported 6,274 antisemitic incidents in the United States in 2025, making it the third-highest year the group has recorded since it began tracking incidents in 1979. ADL also reported that 2025 included a historic high in antisemitic assaults and attacks with deadly weapons.

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