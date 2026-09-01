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Florida woman admits she takes back one hot sauce bottle with her everytime she visits Chipotle: ‘Reason we can’t have nice things’

Image of Manodeep Mukherjee
Manodeep Mukherjee
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Published: Aug 31, 2026 07:00 pm

A Florida woman is facing a wave of backlash after posting a video where she admits to pocketing bottles of hot sauce during her visits to Chipotle, The Nerd Stash reported. In the footage, the woman stands at a counter inside a Chipotle location, filming the various items laid out for customers.

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You can clearly see stacks of napkins, cups, and bottles of Tabasco hot sauce sitting out. She then decides to grab a bottle and claims she takes one with her every single time she visits the restaurant. To show her process, she drops the bottle into her bag along with some forks and says, “You know what? Let’s go ahead, and go.”

We do not know for sure if she actually makes a habit of this or if the whole thing is just a staged stunt to get more views online. Regardless of whether it is real or just for show, the sentiment behind it is pretty frustrating. Taking restaurant property without permission is not okay, and it is definitely not a harmless prank. Depending on the local laws and the value of the items, walking off with things that belong to a business could be classified as theft.

The fallout online has been swift and harsh, with viewers calling out the woman for her actions

People are pointing out that this kind of entitlement is exactly why restaurants stop trusting their customers. One person commented, “There’s a reason we can’t have nice things,” while another added, “If you have no concept of the honor system, you have no place in our society.” People think this is a valid point because when people treat public supplies like their own personal stash, businesses usually respond by locking everything away.

Nobody wants to deal with a system where you have to track down an employee just to get a little bit of hot sauce or a few extra napkins. If this behavior becomes common, that is exactly the kind of environment we are going to end up with. It is a classic case of a few people spoiling things for the rest of us.

Another critic wrote, “She thinks she is hurting the business but is only hurting herself and everyone else that patronizes that business.” Someone else noted, “This how a high-trust society is eroded, thousands of seemingly inconsequential violations of good faith. This ultimately harms all of us.”

This isn’t entirely a new phenomenon, though, as we have found a Reddit thread dating back to 2017 where one user asks whether taking back a Tobasco sauce from Chipotle is considered theft. As with the recent comments on X, we see similar patterns in the Reddit thread where users overwhelmingly ask the user to stop the practice.

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Author
Image of Manodeep Mukherjee
Manodeep Mukherjee
Manodeep writes about US and global politics with five years of experience under the belt. While he's not keeping up with the latest happenings at the Capitol Hill, you can find him grinding rank in one of the Valve MOBAs.