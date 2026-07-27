Walmart workers told an Ohio woman with a fainting disorder to get off the floor, even after she explained why she couldn’t

An Ohio TikTok creator says she was pressured to stand up during a fainting episode inside a Walmart, even after telling employees exactly why she couldn’t. According to The Nerd Stash, the creator, who posts as @pinkpoodleplanet, filmed an exchange with staff that opened with an employee asking why she was down on the ground. “Because I have a fainting disorder,” she replied.

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That answer didn’t end things. A worker pushed for her to stand and pointed her toward a mobility scooter instead, while a second employee steered the conversation toward her service dog, telling her to go grab its vest from the car. She responded that a vest isn’t something the law requires her to have. One worker kept circling back to getting her off the floor regardless of the dog issue.

Eventually, staff floated bringing over a chair, but even then, someone asked if she could stand up while they waited on it. She said no, explaining she needed something safe to sit on first. Text overlaid on the clip fills in two more details from her account: staff apparently wanted her gone from the store at first over the missing vest, and she says she was pressed about sitting even after already naming her condition.

Reactions to the video are split down the middle

Reaction to the footage has been split. Many commenters wanted the workers held accountable, with one writing, “Please tell me all those employees got fired.” Another argued the store itself could face consequences: “HR would be all over that incident. Disabilities act protects you from discrimination.”

That last point has some basis in federal law, though not necessarily through HR specifically. Under Title III of the ADA, businesses open to the public are required to make reasonable modifications to their policies for customers with disabilities. Walmart itself has faced this exact issue before: according to a 2009 Justice Department settlement, the company resolved complaints that its stores had repeatedly challenged customers using service animals.

Other viewers zeroed in on the tone of the encounter rather than the substance of it, with one writing, “The fact that they’re also laughing the whole time is disgusting.” Several viewers said they also live with POTS and backed her decision to stay on the ground. “For pots floor is so much safer than even a chair,” one wrote.

That lines up with how the condition actually works. According to Cleveland Clinic, postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome causes the heart rate to spike and can bring on dizziness or fainting specifically when moving from sitting or lying down into a standing position, meaning staying low to the ground is often the safer option during an episode.

The vest question raised during the encounter doesn’t hold up under federal law, either. According to ADA.gov, the Department of Justice’s own guidance states that service animals are never required to wear a vest or carry identification, and the absence of one isn’t grounds for a business to deny access.

Walmart’s own stated policy lines up with that federal standard. According to a Walmart policy summary citing the company’s own site, its language reads: “Walmart welcomes service animals as defined by the ADA in our stores, and we recognize the important role they play in many of our customers’ lives,” while noting that regular pets are not permitted inside. A similar dispute went viral not long ago when a man with a service dog was accused of faking his disability during a confrontation at a different retailer.

Neither the creator nor Walmart has released the store’s location, and the company has not publicly addressed the video.

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