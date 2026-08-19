According to The Nerd Stash, a Texas man says a storage facility auctioned off his entire unit, worth about $14,000, after a payment processor switch silently stopped his autopay and no notice ever reached him. The man, who posted under the username Fremen_Sietch on Reddit‘s r/legal, said he had rented the 10×15 climate-controlled unit for almost three years and never missed a payment before this.

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The unit held his grandfather’s woodworking tools, vintage instruments, and his family’s childhood photo albums while he renovated his house. He said he only found out something was wrong when he went to the facility to pick up his table saw and his key code no longer worked at the security gate.

The facility’s manager told him the unit had been auctioned off three weeks earlier for $420. According to the manager, the man’s card payments stopped going through in March because the company had switched to a new payment processor that dropped saved card information.

Manager pointed to a $200 liability clause after admitting the notice system failed

The manager reportedly admitted that the company’s system had a glitch that failed to send out delinquency notices. Despite this, he pointed to a clause on the back of the man’s original paper lease that capped the facility’s liability for lost property at $200. He then offered the man a $200 Visa gift card and asked him to sign a release form on the spot. The man said he walked out without signing anything.

In his post, he said he never received a phone call, voicemail, email, or certified letter about the missed payments before the auction happened. He asked other Reddit users whether state lien law required certified mail and public notice before a facility could legally cut a lock and auction off someone’s property.

A commenter, who said they were referencing Texas Property Code Section 59.043, wrote that a facility must send a tenant a properly formatted notice at least 15 days before an auction. According to the comment, notice can be delivered in person, by certified mail, or by email, but email notice is only valid if the written rental agreement contains bold, underlined language stating that notice may be given that way.

The commenter added that if the facility cannot prove it sent notice through an approved method, “you have a shot here, but it’s going to require a lawyer.” Such disputes over property rights can arise in various contexts, like when a man claimed club bouncers took his real ID and wouldn’t return it.

Several people argued that the $200 liability cap likely would not apply in this situation. One user wrote, “Their $200 ‘cap’ does not apply to ‘we did not follow state law and acted in a grossly negligent manner.'” The same user said the cap is meant for situations like an item getting lost or water damage from an unknown leak, not a case where the company failed to follow legal notice requirements.

Another Reddit user, a self-described non-lawyer, wrote that policies limiting damages typically don’t apply in cases of negligence and suggested the man consult a local lawyer. A different commenter described the situation as a possible case of conversion, a legal term for wrongfully taking someone else’s property, and suggested the man sue the facility in small claims court.

Someone who said they worked in the storage business claimed that if a case like this went to a jury trial, they would push for large damages to make sure the claim exceeded the facility’s insurance policy limits. Another person suggested the man might not be the only one affected and that a class action lawsuit could be possible if he found a lawyer.

Several people recommended specific types of legal help. One suggested contacting a lawyer who specializes in property or civil litigation, calling it “a clear conversion case.” Another recommended the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act combined with a plaintiff’s attorney. A third suggested reaching out to tort lawyers, noting that conversion is a tort.

One user also raised a question about whether the facility had the man’s current address on file, asking if it matched the address on his driver’s license. Another commenter shared a similar experience, saying they didn’t notice their own storage payments had stopped for about a year and lost track of their belongings after the unit was sold.

Someone else pointed out that personal items such as paperwork and photographs are generally not supposed to be included in a unit sale and are required to be returned to the original owner, though they noted this rule isn’t always followed in practice. Billing disputes can lead to unexpected charges, as one man faced a $725 vet bill that included a $425 charge for something he never asked for.

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