‘Insane’: A man brought his dog to the vet for an ear infection and got a $725 bill that included $425 for something he never asked for

A dog owner’s $725 vet bill for a simple ear infection has sparked debate online about the rising cost of pet care, as reported by the Daily Dot. The video, posted by @kody.hamm, gained over 141,000 views and divided the comments over whether the charges were justified. According to the TikToker, he brought his dog in to treat a basic ear infection.

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After the consultation, staff told him the bill for a full checkup, antibiotics, and treatment would be $725. “Nope, what do you mean?!” he said in the video. On top of that, the vet had also flagged his dog’s teeth and added $425 for tartar removal, a service he said he never asked for. He called for an investigation into vet clinics, describing the cost of pet ownership as “insane.”

His video made its way to X, where it was reshared by @WallStreetApes. The account claimed, without providing sourcing, that private equity firms were buying up veterinary clinics and raising prices. Those claims could not be independently verified. Soaring vet costs have become a growing concern for pet owners across the country, with some saying they can no longer afford basic care for their animals.

What commenters had to say

Reactions on both TikTok and X leaned toward agreement with the TikToker. “That’s INSANE!” was a common response. One commenter offered a more detailed take. “It’s because most vet clinics have been bought up by corporations that only care about profit, the same way the human healthcare system works,” they wrote, adding that people should research private vet clinics instead.

Another said the increase in vet costs over the past 20 years was “ridiculous,” adding “People can’t afford to have pets anymore.” Some suggested turning to older remedies. “We need to start looking at older remedies with which to treat our fur babies. And don’t get me started on unnecessary vaccinations,” one wrote. Others acknowledged the expense but defended the need for proper care. “Vet costs vary wildly. I agree they are overall too high. But you still have to do your due diligence,” one person wrote.

The broader concern about private equity buying veterinary clinics has data behind it. According to the American Economic Liberties Project, private equity and corporate firms now control between 30 and 50 percent of all veterinary clinics in the US, up from less than 10 percent a decade ago. Veterinary care prices have risen by more than 60 percent over the last decade, according to the same organization.

A Bank of America Institute report released in May 2025 found that the cost of pet services was 42 percent higher in 2025 than in 2019. The American Veterinary Medical Association reported that veterinary prices rose faster than inflation in 2025, even as client visits declined by roughly 3 percent. It also found that 81 percent of surveyed veterinarians said clients were more sensitive to costs than in 2024.

Not everyone agrees private equity is the sole driver, with some analysts pointing to advances in veterinary medicine and rising labor costs as additional factors.

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