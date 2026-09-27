An Alaska creator who posts on TikTok as LittleHouseBigAlaska (@littlehousebigak) said she opened a slice of red velvet cake and found thin, stringy material inside the crumb. According to Subplot News, in a video that she said later drew 2.4 million views, she described the material as rope spoilage rather than a piece of actual rope.

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She wrote in the caption, “A PSA if you will. Watch out for rope spoilage in baked goods.” She said the bacteria can survive at 400F and, if left in a warm, moist setting, can grow quickly and form the thin strands shown in the cake. Eating it, she said, can give a person food poisoning.

The first video showed her cutting into a red velvet slice with white frosting on top. She used a spoon and later a clean bamboo skewer to pull the cake apart so viewers could see wispy, spiderweb-like strands stretching through the red crumb. She said the cake came from an established Anchorage restaurant selling slices under a cake dome, not a cottage baker or a food truck.

Creator said she emailed the restaurant and would not name it

LittleHouseBigAlaska said rope spoilage comes from Bacillus bacteria often present on wheat. She said it can live in flour and that baking does not get rid of it. Once baked goods sit at room temperature in moist conditions, she said, the bacteria can grow and make a person sick.

She told viewers to watch for baked goods left out, often covered, in a warm and moist spot for up to 72 hours. The first clue, she said, is a really sweet smell “like something’s rotting, kind of a rotten fruit smell.” When the cake is cut, she said, people may see “thin, wispy spiderweb-looking things.” She added, “It’s not hair in your cake, that’s the rope spoilage.”

@littlehousebigak A PSA if you will. Watch out for rope spoilage in baked goods. The bacteria can survive at 400F and if left to sit in a warm moist environment it can grow rapidly to make the thin strands of spoilage you see in this cake. Eating it can give you food poisoning. #alaskaeats #anchorage #anchoragealaska #anchoragealaska #lifeinalaska ♬ original sound – LittleHouseBigAlaska

She said the spoilage “can make you sick, it can give you food poisoning, and you’re going to barf and have all the charming symptoms of food poisoning.” She stressed that the strands were not frosting dragged by a utensil. Food safety concerns can arise in various settings, such as when a woman bit into a Walmart protein bar and noticed something unusual baked inside.

In a follow-up TikTok about 24 hours later, she said it had been a day since she opened a takeout container with the cake. She said she did not expect the first video to blow up and that she posted it for educational purposes. Some commenters said the problem was not real. She replied that it is documented and that the USDA has material on it. She said people have reported getting sick after eating bakery items with “stringy webby things” and “were barfing within 30 minutes.”

She said that other commenters asked her to name the restaurant. She said she would not. “I’m here to build businesses up, small businesses specifically,” she said. She added that she will call out a multinational brand if the product is bad, but that running a small business is different. She said she emailed the restaurant, that they were taking care of it, and that viewers did not need to ruin the business.

About 60 hours after she first cut into the cake, she posted a TikTok video. She said the company could not have responded better. She said they were immediately apologetic and thankful, assured her they had taken steps to educate themselves, and tossed the cake. She said that was all she wanted. She called the outcome a “win-win-win” because she, the restaurant, and viewers now knew more about storing baked goods safely.

BAKERpedia describes rope spoilage as a quality defect caused by spore-forming Bacilli, including B. subtilis and B. mesentericus. It says the heat-resistant spores can survive baking and later grow in hot, humid conditions.

The site says contaminated bread can first develop a fruity odor like rotting pineapple or melon within 12 to 24 hours, then a sticky crumb. When pulled apart, thin strands or “ropes” can stretch between the surfaces. BAKERpedia says food suspected of rope spoilage should be discarded and not eaten. It lists flour, especially whole wheat flour, as a common source of the spores.

Viewers reacted to the first video with their own food stories. One commenter joked about how long leftovers last at home. They wrote, “Bold to assume a baked good lasts 72 hours in my house.” Another said they had seen similar strands and misread them. They wrote, “What the!!!! I found this in my brownies and just thought they were extra moist!!!!”

A third said the warning arrived after they had already eaten cake left on the counter. They wrote, “Not me seeing this after literally eating the leftover carrot cake that’s been sitting out the last couple of days on my counter.” Another commenter said they would still eat affected food. They wrote, “I promise I’ll eat that and nothing will happen.” One person added, “gluten sucks anyway.”

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