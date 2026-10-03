She tried to leave him, and he told her the ring he’d put money down on had gained 14%. She married him anyway, and it lasted 18 months

A TikTok creator named Christine has drawn over five million views with a video captioned “Married at 28. Divorcing at 29,” in which she explains why she left her husband after 18 months. The creator posts as @christine.elizabeth and says she now believes she overlooked narcissistic behavior in the marriage, according to Daily Dot. The clip has also collected thousands of comments.

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Christine said her wedding was shared with more than 10 million followers across platforms, which means many of the same viewers are now watching her divorce. However, she said she decided to speak publicly about the divorce because she unknowingly married someone she now believes displayed narcissistic behavior. Her stated goal is to help other women who may be in similar situations.

Christine’s account has not been independently verified, and the characterization of her husband rests solely on what she says in the video. She said she met him on Hinge while living in New York City and working on Wall Street, after becoming isolated as an introvert. At first, she said, he presented himself as someone strong in his faith who wanted a serious relationship.

Christine says her husband kept showing up after she asked to separate

Christine said she eventually noticed they had different core values around faith and told him she wanted to separate. He initially accepted the decision, she said, but soon began messaging her to rekindle the relationship. In those messages, she recalled, he mentioned putting money down on a ring that had already gained 14% in value.

Christine later came to view that behavior as what she described as “love bombing,” a term she said she did not know at the time. She said the behavior still felt familiar, as she grew up around manipulation, love bombing and gaslighting. She also drew a line between narcissistic personality disorder and simply having narcissistic traits.

She explained that people with narcissistic traits may try to lure a former partner back by pointing to how much they have invested in the relationship. On her birthday in July, she said, her husband bought her a cake and positioned himself as though the couple were still together. He also supported her at her new job, as he knew the firm.

Christine admitted she accepted that support but later realized that giving him continued access to her life may have meant she was not setting firm boundaries. She cautioned women against letting an ex stay involved under the guise of friendship. However, she said his constant presence also made it harder for potential new partners to enter her life.

Many commenters backed her decision, as they recognized the tactics she described. One wrote, “When I met my ex-husband we went on five dates in the first week. I thought it was cute and sweet but now I see it was love bombing and so unhealthy.” Another urged anyone planning to marry to see a therapist early so they can spot red flags while dating.

Christine also said her husband rarely gave her space and would spend time with her on weekends. According to her account, those habits made it hard to move on, adding that many women who relate to her story have reached out personally. Some told her that seeing her move on from her husband encouraged them to do the same. Posts about painful relationship discoveries often draw intense reactions, as when a woman said she learned her boyfriend had a wife of 18 years.

Christine’s video is labeled Part 1, and her account lists follow-up parts, so more details about the divorce and her decision to share it could still emerge.

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