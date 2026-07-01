“No refund for me”: Man claimed American Airlines can kick you out of first class and send you to economy for one reason, and TikTok seems to relate

American Airlines has seemingly come under scrutiny over claims that first-class passengers can be moved to economy class if a pilot needs their seat. According to Brobible, a man has reportedly explained the reality of seat replacements for first-class passengers. In his video, he claimed that first- or business-class passengers could be asked to move to economy if a pilot wants their seat.

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The TikToker, Hess Hembree (@hesshembree), posted a video allegedly criticizing American Airlines for asking people to downgrade from first class to economy after they have already paid for a first-class ticket. He claimed that passengers occasionally face this when a pilot needs their booked seat.

Hembree said in the video, “Just when you think that American Airlines couldn’t be any worse, they are now kicking people out of first class who have already paid for that seat. So just imagine if you were in first class. You work hard to pay for that seat, whatever the case may be, and then they come to you with your drink in hand or whatever it is, and then they say, ‘You need to go back to economy and, you know, sit essentially in someone else’s lap.’”

His TikTok viewers seemed to relate to the incident

As the video gained traction, viewers weighed in with similar experiences. One of them wrote, “Me! 3 weeks ago to Paris from Austin. I went from first class, row 3, on AA to row 59 on BA. I didn’t even know a plan had that many rows.” Similarly, another person commented, “Has happened to me twice. Both because someone had a little dog who needed the extra room. No refund for me.” It looks like not everyone came up with their story, as some seemed to side with the airline. Someone said, “Well if the pilot doesn’t get on the flight, their next flight is cancelled.”

The TikToker didn’t seem to mention that he faced an odd experience on the airplane. According to the Department of Transportation, it is mandatory for airlines to compensate passengers in the event of a downgrade. It has also been stated that if a passenger refuses to accept the downgrade, he should be refunded the full amount of his ticket. If the passenger agrees to sit in economy class, the airline must compensate the passenger for the fare difference between the ticket purchased and the seat actually provided.

American Airlines, in its Conditions of Carriage, has stated, “When there are changes or cancellations that affect your trip, we’ll try to contact you in advance to rebook another flight or move you to a similar seat or cabin, though we can’t make any guarantees.” They added that the airline will only refund “40% of the ticketed fare on the affected segment.”

Hembree’s video has garnered over 350,000 views on TikTok. American Airlines hasn’t responded to the plane seat drama.

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