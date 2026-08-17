A Kentucky woman slept through a bear breaking into her home, but her biggest complaint was ‘I’m a little sad over my KFC’

A Kentucky woman recently experienced a home invasion of the most unusual kind when a bear wandered into her residence and made off with her dinner. According to Dexerto, Kendra North was fast asleep on August 13 when the unexpected guest decided to pay her a visit, rummaging through her home while she remained completely unaware of the chaos unfolding just a few feet away.

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She noted, “I’m a little sad over my KFC,” after the bear finished devouring the food it managed to swipe during its exploration. The situation came to light in the early hours of the morning when North’s sister attempted to contact her repeatedly. North recalled that her sister started calling at 5:00 AM, and she initially declined the calls before finally picking up.

Her sister delivered the startling news, saying, “Bro, there’s a bear, and it just walked out of your house, and it came down your steps. It came and looked at me, dead in the eyes, on my side of the yard.” During its time inside, the bear managed to shatter a glass table, leaving a mess for North to deal with once she realized exactly what had happened while she was sleeping.

Why Kentucky’s bears keep wandering into populated areas

While this specific encounter sounds like something out of a movie, wildlife officials in Kentucky have been tracking the movement of black bears across the state throughout the summer months. According to WBKO, citing the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, young male black bears are often pushed out of their home ranges in eastern Kentucky by older, more dominant males.

🐻Bear Breaks into her home, eats Kentucky Fried Chicken leftovers🐻

A large black bear broke into Kendra North's Harlan County, Kentucky home early Thursday, attracted by Kentucky Fried Chicken leftovers on her kitchen table.



The bear shattered her glass kitchen table and… pic.twitter.com/8MZJQ5sxWd — American Crime Stories (@AmericanCrime01) August 16, 2026

These juvenile bears often wander into unfamiliar territory, sometimes traveling 20 miles or more in a single day, as they search for new habitats and potential mates. John Hast, the Bear Program coordinator, explained that these young animals can easily find themselves in populated areas, including city centers, simply because they are still learning how to navigate the world.

These bears are often confused and scared, leading them to hide during the daylight hours and move through areas under the cover of night. Black bears generally possess a natural fear of humans and domestic dogs, which makes negative encounters quite rare. However, the presence of food can change the dynamic significantly. Just as people visiting the seaside expect seagulls to swoop down for a snack, those living in areas where bears roam must be mindful of how they store their food.

If you are in bear country, it is essential to secure your garbage in a garage or another sturdy building. You should also avoid leaving pet food outside and ensure that your barbecue grills are cleaned and stored securely. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources also advises against using bird feeders if you are in a range where bears have been spotted, as these can easily attract unwanted attention.

The state of Kentucky makes it illegal to feed bears or to knowingly leave unsecured food available for them to consume. These regulations are designed to keep both the bears and the residents safe, as interacting with wildlife can lead to dangerous situations. If you happen to encounter a bear, the best approach is to keep a safe distance and avoid approaching the animal at all costs.

If you feel that a bear is posing an immediate threat to your safety or the safety of others, you should call local law enforcement immediately. The goal, according to officials, is to let the bear move on once it feels safe to do so. A similar bear encounter played out when a New Mexico bear repeatedly targeted a family’s property, before a family dog finally chased it off for good.

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