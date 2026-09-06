A Reddit user said he ordered spare ribs for the first time in Switzerland after seeing them listed on a restaurant menu. The original poster, who goes by Ancorarius, shared the story on r/mildlyinfuriating along with photos of the menu and the plate that arrived.

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Ancorarius wrote that the dish did not look like advertised. The menu listed spare ribs for 30 CHF and described them as oven-cooked pork ribs served with French fries and barbecue sauce. He stated that the picture on the menu was AI slop. He added that 30 CHF was 37.23 USD as of the day he posted.

The menu photo showed a large glazed rack of ribs on a plate with fries, coleslaw, and sauce. The photo of the served meal showed a few pieces of meat on bones, a small metal basket of fries, and a small cup of sauce on a white plate.

Ancorarius wrote that he ordered spare ribs advertised as a full rack in Switzerland and that his plate arrived with just two dried-out pieces. Commenters noted the color of the meat and the number of pieces on the plate. Such complaints about misleading food advertisements are not uncommon, like when a customer ordered a 6-ounce longhorn steak but received a plate that felt like a rip-off.

One commenter wrote that it would be worth turning away the order and asked why the ribs were even orange. Another commenter said they would send that one back to the kitchen and would probably cancel the meal and go somewhere else if that was any indication of the rest of the menu.

A commenter wrote that if that dish was allowed to leave the kitchen, they would not want anything else from it either. Another commenter said they would ask for a refund and called the plate terrible. Food orders that arrive looking nothing like the advertisement are a common source of frustration, such as when a woman ordered chicken at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse but was unhappy with what arrived.

One commenter wrote that this is why they hate when restaurants use fake photos and that they just want to be shown what they are actually getting. Another commenter said it looks like a combination of poor lighting and overdone ribs that have been drying out, pre-sliced, before being reheated poorly.

A commenter wrote that they also only got two ribs for 30 CHF. Another commenter said it is worse and more common now with AI-generated menus. One commenter wrote, “Poor ribs, what have they done to you?” Another wrote that they would f–kin send them back and leave the restaurant without paying. Ancorarius replied that he used “mildly” because in Switzerland, 30 bucks would be cheap for a full or even half rack.

A commenter who said they were Swiss wrote that this was the worst thing they had ever seen. They added that normal restaurants do not advertise their menu with pictures in Switzerland and that they would have avoided this restaurant due to these pictures alone.

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