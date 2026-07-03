This woman ordered chicken at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, but what she saw when the food arrived made her say, “we don’t want those”

A video involving Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse has seemingly gone viral. As reported by Brobible, a woman shared her experience at this restaurant, claiming the food appeared undercooked. Apparently, she ordered chicken legs, and when they arrived, she recorded them while having a conversation with the staff about them being uncooked. No comments from the steakhouse were found.

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The woman posted the video on her TikTok @thatsolady and appeared to discuss her concern about the food’s quality. The clip shows two chicken legs in what appears to be some off-white sauce. On top of both, dark and light brown patches are visible. The overlay of her TikTok says, “RUTH’S CHRIS WHAT’S GOING ON?” and as she is showing the food, her conversation with the staff is audible.

She can be heard questioning, “The other one looks like that, too?” To which an employee reportedly says, “Yeah.” Following this, it appears that the TikToker says, “You can just uh … you can just bring the check.” She also adds, “I don’t want—we don’t want those,” because she seemed to find the chicken undercooked.

Viewers shared their opinions on the steakhouse’s chicken

In the caption of her video, the woman claimed, “The manager really looked me dead in my face and said this was cooked (crying emoji).” Though it appears that there are ways a person can tell whether a chicken is cooked or undercooked without using a meat thermometer. One can tell that by looking at the skin, per ChefIQ. The source claims that the identity of a fully cooked chicken is golden brown.

The second way requires cutting the chicken and observing its juices. An ideal sign is clear juices, but an uncooked chicken will show pink. After all of these checks, ChefIQ also claims that a meat thermometer remains the most accurate. It appears that the woman posted the TikTok as an unsatisfied customer. Her clip has garnered nearly 450,000 views and several comments.

Someone wrote, “Let’s go to Ruth Chris and order the chicken! That’s like ordering fish in New Mexico.” Another one shared an opinion, saying, “Who goes to Ruth Chris and orders chicken it is a steakhouse.” Apart from these, some seemed to criticize, suggesting that the woman should have tried the food first. “I’m surprised you didn’t eat it all first and then complain,” someone commented.

Another claimed, “I love Ruth Chris stuffed chicken .. it never looked like dat.” It appears that the audience was divided over the chicken. The woman’s claims are not independently verified.

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