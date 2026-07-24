Video shows a woman’s EBT card being declined multiple times at Walmart, then she accuses the cashier of lying: ‘I know my card ain’t declined’

A woman allegedly became frustrated with a Walmart employee when her EBT card was declined for an unknown reason. It appears that she refused to pay with any other card or in cash because she wanted the payment to be deducted from the EBT card, but it appears that it would not work. The footage of her reaction was later posted on social media.

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According to the Daily Dot, the user @HistorianUSA1 shared a video on Twitter/X giving insights into the alleged EBT concern. In the clip, this woman can be seen trying to clear the payment through her EBT card, which got declined. She tries again, but the card doesn’t seem to work. After some back and forth, this woman, apparently, demands to see the manager, and then leaves the store. Following this, she can be seen cursing someone on the phone inside a car.

As shown in the footage, the woman states, “I know this card is gonna go through. I know you’re f****** lying!” The woman also adds, “I just had money on my card the other day… I know my card ain’t declined!” The unusual interaction with an employee seems to have gone viral, garnering over a million views with several sharing their opinions on it.

Viewers seemed divided on this Walmart incident

As the video went viral, viewers poured their comments under it, with some questioning the authenticity of the matter, while others were unenthusiastic towards the able-bodied woman receiving support from the system. As one of the commenters stated, “Seems the govt just hands anyone a card! I want a card; my disabled mom in a wheelchair wants a card! We worked all our lives along with the majority of the middle class.” Another one added, “An able-bodied person should never be on any government assistance for more than a year.”

EBT card declined at Walmart. 😱

She swipes.



“It didn’t go through.”



Swipes again.

“I know this card is gonna go through.”

Cashier: “It’s still declined.”



Her: “I know you’re fckn lying!”



Demands a manager. Storms out.



Then outside on the phone:



“I just had money on my… pic.twitter.com/HLxmSRJcxC — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) July 23, 2026

Others questioned the authenticity of the incident, referring to it as “staged.” As one of them wrote, “It’s obviously staged… She didn’t even put in a pin or press any buttons or anything. She just slid the card and kept being told it was declined. Come on people, do better.” Another one added, “This reinforces my belief that there is a collective effort through social media by nefarious actors to degrade and demoralize people of color.” However, these commenters didn’t seem to provide any evidence to back their claims.

The identity of the woman and the Walmart employee remains unknown, including the actual reason why her card was declined. The claims made in the video are not independently verified.

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