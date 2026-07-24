‘This massage was completely different’: A Pennsylvania student says a routine massage led to an ER visit for a torn artery

A 23-year-old Pennsylvania college student says a routine trip to the spa left the student in the hospital instead, after what is described as a much rougher massage than usual triggering a serious neck injury. According to The Nerd Stash, a Reddit post on r/legaladvice titled “Went in for a massage and now I’m in the hospital” describes the ordeal. The outlet identified the student as posting under the username Equal-General-4463.

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The post explains that Swedish massages at the same spa had never caused issues before, but this session felt different from the start. “This massage was completely different,” the student recalled. The therapist reportedly used more force than usual and, at one point, twisted the student’s neck sharply to the side. The student said the soreness afterward felt extreme but assumed it would pass within a few days.

Instead, the neck grew stiff and migraines set in over the following days. Once vision loss began, the student went to the emergency room, where doctors diagnosed a cervical artery dissection, a tear inside an artery in the neck that can raise the risk of stroke. “Before this massage, I was healthy and had no neck problems,” the post reads. It’s a similarly unexpected trip to the ER as the one a California girl took after a snakebite.

Doctors say this injury is more serious than it sounds

Medical literature backs up how serious that diagnosis can be. According to Cleveland Clinic, a tear in one of the neck’s arteries can disrupt blood flow to the brain, and it’s a leading cause of stroke in young and middle-aged adults specifically. A 2024 American Heart Association scientific statement also lists neck manipulation, including massage and chiropractic adjustments, among the minor trauma triggers seen in up to 40% of dissection cases.

As a student with no way to cover the medical bills, the post says legal action against the spa is now on the table. Commenters largely urged the poster to consult a lawyer before doing anything else. One wrote that a standard liability waiver “almost never protect[s] a business against gross negligence or unsafe physical maneuvers like unprompted neck cracking.” Another claimed massage therapists are generally required to carry liability insurance that could cover an injury like this.

Several commenters, including one who said they work as a certified nurse, questioned whether the therapist should have been performing that kind of neck manipulation at all. Spinal adjustments, the argument went, fall outside a massage therapist’s scope of practice and are typically reserved for chiropractors or physical therapists.

That claim lines up with Pennsylvania’s own regulations. Under 49 Pa. Code § 20.41, the state’s official scope-of-practice rule for massage therapists explicitly excludes chiropractic manipulation-adjustment and physical therapy mobilization-manual therapy from what a licensed massage therapist is permitted to do.

The spa and therapist have not been named publicly, and neither has responded to the claims. As of the original post, no update had been shared on whether legal action was pursued.

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