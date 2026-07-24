This New York woman blasts the idea that feminists hate motherhood, and claims there’s only ‘one side’ that does

A New York woman’s response involving feminism and motherhood has come to light. As reported by The Nerd Stash, this woman responded to a mother who claimed, “Whoever sold this as being oppression, shame on you,” while holding her baby. In her response, the woman reportedly denied the mother’s claim and stated that there’s only one side that “hates motherhood,” and that’s not “our side.”

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This woman, Jessica Valenti, made her claims on TikTok(@auntiekilljoy), where she first shows the mother sharing her opinion about motherhood. As the mother is done speaking, Jessica cuts the video to herself, replying, “No one says that and I am so incredibly tired of conservative women buying into this lie that feminists hate motherhood.” She then claims that it’s the other side that “hates motherhood” instead of the feminists.

It appears that Jessica further dives into claiming that it’s not her side that is forcing women into particular roles. As she continues, the woman states that feminists should be thanked, as they made mothers, families, and pregnant women gain support. No comments from the mother were found.

Jessica claimed feminists don’t see motherhood as “oppression,” but something else

In the response to the mother, Jessica continued her explanation, giving examples of contributions feminists have made. She claimed, “You can thank a feminist for the Family Medical Leave Act, which means that you can take time off after having a baby without fear of being fired. We fought for decades for paid parental leave, and I’ll give you one guess as to which side is holding that up.”

That wasn’t all, as it appears that she kept adding more contributions of feminists to her statement. According to her, they were also behind the Pregnancy Discrimination Act, reasonable accommodations for pregnant workers, and pumping rooms in workplaces. Additionally, Jessica also added “Title 9” claiming that it “allowed pregnant students to stay in college.” However, she didn’t seem to share any evidence to back these claims.

Following this, she ended her response by saying that feminists don’t see motherhood as oppression, then claimed, “We see forced motherhood as oppression.” Her video gained significant traction, garnering over 160,000 views. As a result, several users shared their opinions on feminism being part of the question. One mentioned, “Feminist here. I love being a mother. Best thing I have ever done.”

While another seemed to repeat Jessica’s claim, they wrote, “They really still can’t comprehend it’s only oppression when it’s forced. it’s not oppression when it’s a CHOICE.” Apart from this, one claimed, “Motherhood is oppressive, even with a wanted kid.”

The woman’s comment section had users sharing similar ideas. Her claims are not independently verified.

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