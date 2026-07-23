Man unboxes FedEx package inside store and a live iguana darts out of it. The internet is still not sure whether this is legal

A live iguana escaped from a package inside a FedEx store after a man opened his shipment on the premises, Daily Dot reported. The incident, captured on video and reshared by X user @raphousetv2, shows a man picking up a box clearly marked with “Live Animals” and “Temperature Sensitive” labels. The container also featured instructions to remain upright, but the situation quickly spiraled into chaos once the box was opened.

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The video shows a store worker handing the man a box cutter, expressing curiosity about the contents of the shipment. The man proceeds to slice open the box, revealing an interior lined with foam and extra cushioning paper. He then removes a white bag, which appears to be surrounded by temperature-controlled packs.

While the reptile remained calm initially, it began to wiggle aggressively as soon as the man flipped the bag to let it out. The iguana darted out of the bag and scrambled through the PVC strip curtains located on the conveyor belt, disappearing from the camera view.

The reaction from those in the store was immediate and intense

Women in the vicinity began to scream, with one elderly worker falling to the floor in a state of alarm. The worker who had originally encouraged the man to open the box took cover behind a chair. Other customers were visibly terrified as well, with one woman climbing onto the counter to put as much distance as possible between herself and the loose reptile.

An Elderly FedEx Worker Took a Fall After Curiously Asking to See Inside a Customer’s Package That Contained an Iguana. 📦🦎😳💥 pic.twitter.com/wxixuPNZaO — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) July 22, 2026

This bizarre event has sparked a major debate online regarding the legality and safety of shipping live animals. Many people in the comments expressed significant shock that such a shipment was permitted in the first place.

While the video features a FedEx location, much of the discussion has centered on the guidelines provided by other shipping companies. For instance, UPS has specific rules for transporting live animals, which require them to be placed in a new box. Their policy states that “Lizards and geckos should be individually contained in bags constructed of breathable material, such as burlap.”

Furthermore, UPS guidelines specify that live animals are only accepted for transport if the shipment is expected to arrive at its destination the next day. They also have set requirements for cooling, which provides some context for the temperature-controlled packs seen in the video. Even though these rules apply to UPS and not explicitly to FedEx, they address the primary concern raised by viewers who are questioning whether it is legal to ship an animal in this manner.

As of now, there is no verified information regarding exactly when or where this video was recorded. The circumstances surrounding the shipment remain unclear, leaving many observers to wonder about the safety protocols in place for these types of deliveries.

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