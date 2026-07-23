This ‘homeless’ couple allegedly sneaked into a hotel, took complimentary food, and left singing: ‘Gotta make up for losing SNAP and EBT’

One homeless couple’s stunt is being talked about on social media. Apparently, they filmed themselves sneaking inside a hotel, having a complimentary breakfast, and then leaving. As the clip of this couple gained significant traction, garnering nearly 230,000 views, many people appeared displeased with their actions, calling it “stealing.”

Recommended Videos

As reported by the Daily Dot, the user @ClownWorld shared a video on Twitter/X showing the couple entering a hotel. In the overlay, which appears initially in the footage, the couple claims, “Sneaking into a hotel we’re not staying at to have breakfast while homeless.” After a moment, it shows the woman standing in the restroom, with the overlay asking, “Will we get caught?” Then the couple shows the hotel’s indoor swimming pool and the breakfast dining area buffet.

Next, they show the complimentary food that comes with the hotel stay. After recording the cinnamon buns, the footage cuts to the table, where scrambled eggs with sausages and juice are visible. The woman then shows the plate she has prepared for the man, and, after this, the man finishes the food, and both of them appear to leave with a cup in their hands. As they walk outside, the man sings and the woman giggles, while the overlay reads, “We did it.”

Viewers didn’t seem to like what the couple did

The audience appeared unenthusiastic towards the couple allegedly sneaking into a hotel they are not staying at and taking the complimentary breakfast meant for guests. The user who shared the couple’s video seemed concerned in the caption, as they wrote, “Maybe it’s just me, but if everyone started doing this, hotels would either stop offering free breakfast altogether or raise room prices to cover the losses. At some point, someone else always ends up paying for it.”

A couple filmed themselves sneaking into a hotel they weren’t staying at just to eat the complimentary breakfast, saying they were homeless.



Maybe it’s just me, but if everyone started doing this, hotels would either stop offering free breakfast altogether or raise room prices… pic.twitter.com/Eb64SloWjI — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld) July 21, 2026

Similarly, others commented on the post, sharing their thoughts on the hotel incident. One stated, “It’s called ‘stealing.’ I hope this is forwarded to the hotel and authorities.” Another claimed, “What do you expect? They gotta make up for losing SNAP and EBT.” While one user criticized the man and the woman being homeless but having a phone to record, “Homeless and yet can still get a phone to video the whole thing…”

Apart from these, someone commented about the measures hotels might take to prevent such stunts, writing, “They’ll just raise the room prices, or move it to an in house restaurant, external restaurant but give a coupon etc. so basically make it massively inconvenient, and one more thing we have to do as a guest when traveling for business, or families with children have to do, instead.”

It appears that the audience was divided, with some criticizing the couple’s actions while others were concerned about the consequences. It is important to note that the incident is not independently verified.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy