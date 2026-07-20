Michigan woman found her hotel possessions missing after a work conference. The front desk’s explanation left her with a bigger concern

A woman said she returned to her hotel room after a long work event in Michigan and found several of her belongings missing or moved, according to a video she posted on TikTok. The creator, who goes by bc_meier on the platform, said the situation happened after she finished working a demanding event and came back to the room she had been staying in for the week.

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In the video, she said she had a difficult day at the event before the issues at the hotel began. “Guys, I just got done working, um, an event in Michigan. I got smoked, all right? I got my ass handed to me from the time that we opened the gate at 10:00 AM until we called a hard stop,” she said.

She said that when she returned to her hotel room, she suspected the cleaning staff had entered while she was away. “I’m assuming the cleaning people came in, but they had to not be in their right mind because they took a bunch of things, um, either for themselves or in the trash, I don’t know,” she said.

Woman says items were missing while others were left untouched

The creator said several items in her room appeared to have been moved or gone through. “They moved a bunch of other things around, like moved all the stuff in our fridge around, took things out of the fridge and like put them on the counter,” she said. She also said she found an unexpected item inside a bag of food. “I found a plastic fork in a bag of chocolates that I had,” she said.

She went on to describe other things she noticed out of place in the room. “There’s maple syrup all over a comet that we bought because we cleaned the room ourselves once we got in here,” she said, referring to a cleaning product. She said a scrubbing item she owned was also thrown away, while other things were left untouched.

“Then they threw out like a scrubbing thing that we had also had, but they didn’t take any of the dirty towels on the floor. Just like really bizarre things,” she said. Her account is one of several recent stories involving unexpected hotel stay complications, including a case where a guest was hit with an unexpected damage fee despite denying any wrongdoing.

According to the creator, one of her bags containing supplements was missing entirely. “One of my supplement bags is missing entirely. It had like all of my homeopathic, um, like tinctures in it. It had a bunch of tea in it. That’s gone,” she said. She also said a used item was left behind in the bathroom. “But then there was like also a dirty Q-tip that was left on the bathroom counter,” she said.

The creator said she and the person she was traveling with contacted the front desk to ask about what had happened. She said staff gave an explanation that she disputed. “So we called the front desk and they were like, oh no, someone requested access through your app at 3-something,” she said.

She said this could not have been her, based on her own account of her day. “And we were like, no, impossible, because I wasn’t even able to look at my phone until 5 PM. And I don’t have the app to whatever hotel I’m actually staying at,” she said.

She ended the video by describing how the day had affected her. “I feel, I feel like I disassociated the whole day. And then when we got back and the room was like in odd sorts. I was like, wait, is this real life? And it still doesn’t feel like it. So doing really good. Happy Friday!” she said.

Hotel room break-ins are not considered common, but they have reportedly happened in other cases. In one case reported by the Los Angeles Times, a man reportedly gained access to guests’ rooms at high-end Beverly Hills hotels in 2024 by posing as a guest and answering security questions, after which staff reportedly gave him a room key. He was accused of stealing goods valued at $1.5 million from a couple, according to the outlet.

In a separate case reported by 19 News, a man from Cleveland was sentenced to two years in prison after he reportedly tricked staff at a Courtyard by Marriott location into giving him a key to a coworker’s suite.

It has not been independently confirmed how the items in the creator’s hotel room went missing or were moved, and the hotel has not been named in her video. She is not the only traveler to describe confusion tied to a hotel stay recently, another woman also described a mix-up over her hotel and wedding invitation that left her confused about what event she had actually been invited to.

Viewers responded to the video in the comments section. One commenter wrote, “That is why I leave the do not disturb on my door. Do you really need them to clean your room everyday? Hard no. Crazy!” Another commenter suggested escalating the matter beyond the hotel’s local staff, writing, “Call corporate at that point. That’s more than a manager issue now. They can track the app and if that’s even true. Local management is probably covering for them.

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