House Democrats passed war powers resolution to limit Trump’s military action in Iran. Four Republicans joined in

The House passed a Democratic-backed war powers resolution on Thursday to limit President Trump’s military actions regarding Iran, The Hill reported. Lawmakers finalized the measure with a vote of 214-208. The resolution was sponsored by Representative Pramila Jayapal, and it marks a significant move by the lower chamber to reclaim its authority over potential combat operations.

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This was not a strictly partisan effort. Four Republicans broke ranks to join all Democrats in supporting the measure. These representatives include Tom Barrett of Michigan, Warren Davidson of Ohio, Thomas Massie of Kentucky, and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania. These same four members previously supported a similar resolution back in June, showing that their position on this conflict remains consistent.

The timing of this vote is critical, as it follows a rise in the death toll for U.S. service members. Since the joint strikes by the U.S. and Israel began in February, 18 troops have died during the fighting. This is a heavy toll, and it explains why frustrations in Congress are reaching such a high point. Both chambers of Congress approved similar resolutions last month, which highlights the growing tension between lawmakers and the administration over the handling of the conflict.

The push for oversight is also moving over to the Senate

Representative Jayapal spoke on the House floor on Wednesday ahead of the vote to emphasize the weight of the decision. She stated, “This is a vote of conscience. This is a vote that requires us to find the strength to do what is right for the American people, and to send the clearest, even stronger message to this president of the United States that the United States Congress, the House of Representatives, is reasserting our authority over war. This war must end.”

BREAKING: The House votes to direct President Trump to end the Iran war after four Republicans joined Democrats. https://t.co/06JWiIeSPb — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 23, 2026

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Wednesday that Senate Democrats plan to force a war powers resolution onto the floor this Thursday. Schumer made his stance clear, saying, “Every senator will have to make a choice.” He continued, “You cannot claim to support the troops while leaving them trapped in war with no mission and no end. You cannot call it a victory while the battlefield keeps expanding, and you cannot hide the wounded and call it peace.”

The situation on the ground remains volatile. On Wednesday, President Trump participated in a dignified transfer for the service members who were killed in Jordan and Iraq. Meanwhile, the administration is keeping a close watch on the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. has accused Iran of violating a ceasefire agreement from last month by attacking commercial ships in that corridor.

President Trump addressed these threats directly on Wednesday through a post on Truth Social. He wrote, “From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT, including those located next to, or in, the Capital City of Tehran.”

This legislative activity shows that Congress is determined to exert more influence over the military strategy as the conflict continues to evolve. With the Senate expected to take up its own resolution, the debate over the scope of the president’s authority in this region will certainly continue to be a major focus for lawmakers.

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