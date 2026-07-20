US military unleashes airstrikes on Iran following Iranian strike on Jordan military bases that claimed lives of two US soldiers

The United States military launched a series of retaliatory airstrikes against Iran on Saturday evening following an Iranian attack on military bases in Jordan, The Hill reported. This escalation follows an incident on Friday where two U.S. service members were killed during an Iranian missile and drone strike. The U.S. Central Command confirmed the strikes began at 6 p.m. EDT and concluded at 11:30 p.m. EDT on the same day.

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These strikes were part of a coordinated effort to degrade the ability of Iran to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. officials stated the mission was intended to punish the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces responsible for the Friday attack.

According to the U.S. Central Command, forces successfully hit Iranian military coastal surveillance and air defense facilities, maritime capabilities, and missile and drone storage sites to continue degrading Iranian military capabilities. It is clear the military is prioritizing the neutralization of these specific tactical threats to secure the region.

The human cost of the conflict continues to climb

Beyond the two service members killed in action in Jordan, the U.S. Central Command noted that one service member remains missing. This brings the total U.S. military death toll to 16 since the start of the conflict. While four service members were initially medically evacuated to Jordanian hospitals, they have since been discharged.

The US said it had completed an ​eighth straight night of attacks against Iran after earlier announcing that two US military personnel were killed in Jordan, while US allies in the region reported more Iranian attacks https://t.co/h3t2gBlMVk pic.twitter.com/IhSZ2nOYAc — Reuters (@Reuters) July 19, 2026

Other personnel who sustained minor injuries have already returned to duty. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth addressed the situation on social media, stating, “Godspeed, heroes. Their sacrifice only stiffens our resolve.”

This operation represents the eighth consecutive day that U.S. forces in the Central Command theater have conducted kinetic action against Iran. The military has significantly widened its scope of operations in recent days. These efforts have included targeting energy infrastructure, port facilities, and bridges as President Trump works to apply pressure on the Tehran regime. Iran has responded by striking U.S. bases in the vicinity, as well as power and desalination plants, which has pushed the two sides closer to a wider conflict.

The regional situation remains volatile as both sides exchange fire. Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei publicly blamed the United States for breaking the existing ceasefire. In a post on social media, Khamenei warned of future consequences for the current military actions.

“Now that the American enemy is seeking to escalate the conflict thereby incurring even heavier costs and further humiliation, it should know that the noble nation of Iran and the Resistance Front have unforgettable lessons in store for it,” Khamenei said.

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