Colorado woman’s travel nightmare unfolds after she’s back home, airport security totally missed one terrifying creature chilling inside her suitcase

A Colorado woman recently experienced a travel nightmare that unfolded not in some far-off land, but right in her own home, after she discovered a venomous snake chilling inside her suitcase, something airport security completely missed. Most of us who love jet-setting often bring back a little trinket or souvenir to remember the good times, but Sami, a TikTok creator known as @_samipaige, brought back something far more terrifying than a fridge magnet or a t-shirt from her trip to Costa Rica.

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Her video, which has now gone viral with over 2.5 million views, shows the shocking discovery she made when unpacking. Sami’s video text overlay pretty much sums up the horror: “If you’re having a hard day just know I somehow brought a f—ing snake back from Costa Rica in my bag and animal control still isn’t here an hour and a half.”

As if that wasn’t enough to make your skin crawl, she dropped some even more horrific details in her caption. “Simply had to main this. Craziest thing to ever happen to me,” she wrote, adding the chilling kicker: “Highly venomous Costa Rican pit viper btw.”

People were understandably wondering how on earth this managed to slip past airport security

For a little context, a pit viper, specifically an eyelash viper (scientific name Bothriechis schlegelii), is indeed a venomous species. These slithery creatures are native to Central and South America, including, of course, Costa Rica. They typically hang out in tropical rainforests and are masters of camouflage, often blending seamlessly into trees or other vegetation. While their venom can cause some pretty serious symptoms, fatalities in humans are thankfully rare, especially in areas where anti-venom is readily available.

Still, finding one of these bad boys in your suitcase is a heart-stopping moment, to say the least. Thankfully, local wildlife experts were called in and safely removed the snake before transferring it to a facility equipped to handle venomous species.

@_samipaige Simply had to main this. Craziest thing to ever happen to me 😆 (highly venomous Costa Rican pit viper btw 🫰) snakegate smilingthroughitallcantbelievethismylife ♬ My Darling – bruh

The comments section of Sami’s TikTok video blew up with viewers expressing sheer disbelief and horror at her unique travel experience. One user straightforwardly asked, “Wait how did this get through security?” Another commenter perfectly summed up the situation, writing, “This is actually an original experience.” A similar case to Sami’s also happened in New Zealand last year when a passenger traveling from Bali discovered a small, live, non-venomous snake in their luggage.

For those of us who aren’t as familiar with snakes as, let’s say, Australians, the thought of this happening is particularly terrifying. A third horrified viewer commented, “As someone who doesn’t immediately unpack when I get back from a trip this is a nightmare.”

What’s even wilder is that Sami isn’t entirely alone in this bizarre predicament. A fourth user chimed in, saying, “I was also chosen,” and even attached a photo of their own open suitcase with a snake coiled up inside. Sami’s response? “Omg hi twin.”

While you might think finding a snake in your luggage is a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence, it turns out it’s not as uncommon as we’d hope. As per the BBC, the National Centre for Reptile Welfare, based in Tonbridge, Kent, in the U.K., reported rescuing a whopping 361 reptiles in 2025 from suitcases and shipping containers. The director of the charity, Chris Newman, mentioned that reptiles, amphibians, and arachnids frequently arrive in the U.K. via shipping containers or, more commonly, people’s luggage.

The charity has found all sorts of unexpected stowaways this year, including scorpions, snakes, spiders, lizards, toads, and newts. They’ve even set up 100 drop-off points across the country to deal with these unexpected arrivals.

Mr. Newman pointed out that baby geckos are by far the most common culprits. He explained that if you hang your clothes up in cupboards while traveling, these tiny creatures often find a cozy spot inside them. While most of the reptiles found are completely harmless, there have been instances where dangerous animals have caused harm. Mr. Newman recounted that they’ve had two people stung by dangerous scorpions.

Mr. Newman emphasizes that while 361 animals might sound like a lot, it’s still a “very uncommon occurrence” when you consider the sheer number of people who travel every single day. The best advice if you ever find an unexpected guest in your bag? Call a charity like the National Centre for Reptile Welfare or your local animal control immediately, close the suitcase, and, whatever you do, do not touch the animal.

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