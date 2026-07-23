A Georgia woman heard her license plate announced over a Target loudspeaker, then walked outside to find her car smashed

A Georgia woman was shopping inside a Target when she heard her own license plate read out over the store loudspeaker. According to The Nerd Stash, a Georgia shopper said she had parked outside and gone in to shop when her car’s make, model, and plate number came through the intercom. The outlet identified her as Valisa, who shared the encounter under the handle Valisaamor. She figured her car had been safely parked the whole time, so she walked out not expecting much.

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What she found instead was an overhead clearance bar that had come crashing down onto the front end of her car. A U-Haul truck driver had misjudged the height, plowing through the bar along with the brick foundation holding it up. Valisa said she still walked outside hoping it was nothing serious, even after hearing her plate called out. Her footage shows the damage from several angles, including the bar resting across the hood of the U-Haul cab with its windshield shattered.

She tried to keep the mood light, joking that the clearance bar seemed to be saying, “Tag, you’re it.” There is no word on whether the driver was hurt, and they were not inside the truck when Valisa filmed the aftermath. Neither the driver nor U-Haul has publicly commented on the incident.

The internet had a lot of thoughts about her new car

The clip has since pulled in a large response online, with many commenters offering sympathy alongside some lighthearted congratulations. “Well congratulations on your new car,” read one top comment, which picked up thousands of likes. Other viewers had their own theories and questions. One commenter wrote, “They didn’t need to call you over the loudspeaker. I was in the car and could’ve just called you,” suggesting a personal connection to Valisa herself.

@valisaamor POV: I went shopping, and somehow my parked car ended up in an accident. 😭🚚 Y’all… that walk outside after hearing your license plate over the store speaker is something I hope nobody ever has to experience. Storytime? 👀 SStorytimePPOVCCarAccidentUUHaulParkedCar ♬ original sound – KING KUT

Another asked, “Why is there a clearance bar in the middle of a wide open parking lot?” which led to a thread speculating that a parking deck sits below the lot and the bar serves as a height warning. That theory lines up with how these bars are generally used. According to ParkingZone, clearance bars are installed to warn drivers away from parking garages, drive-thrus, and other low-clearance areas before their vehicle physically hits the structure above.

A similarly unexpected case of a parked vehicle getting wrecked drew attention when celebrating Knicks fans jumped on a cab during a championship celebration, leaving the driver to crowdfund the repairs. Whether Valisa’s repairs get covered may come down to what coverage the driver had on the rental. According to U-Haul’s own damage coverage page, the company’s standard SafeMove plan does not cover damage to property outside the rental truck itself, such as another driver’s car or a store’s structure.

Only the higher SafeMove Plus tier adds up to $1,000,000 in liability coverage for that kind of third-party damage, and renters who skip both are financially responsible for whatever they damage, regardless of fault. Valisa summed up the moment in her own video, saying, “Y’all… that walk outside after hearing your license plate over the store speaker is something I hope nobody ever has to experience.”

She has promised a follow-up video with more details, though nothing further had been posted as of this writing.

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