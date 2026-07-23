Man killed Minnesota Democrat lawmaker and her husband. He was just sentenced to life after he pleaded guilty

Vance Boelter was sentenced to two life terms plus 40 years on August 7, 2025, after pleading guilty to the murders of Minnesota Democratic lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, as reported by the Associated Press. The 59-year-old also received this sentence for critically wounding state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, during a string of targeted attacks that occurred on June 14, 2025.

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Boelter admitted in court last month that he spent months stalking his targets before carrying out the violence. On that night, he arrived at the homes of several lawmakers dressed in a tactical uniform and mask to impersonate a police officer. When he reached the home of Melissa and Mark Hortman at 3:30 AM, he rang the doorbell and shouted that he was performing a welfare check. Mark Hortman answered the door, and after Boelter provided a fake name and badge number, he shot and killed both Mark and Melissa Hortman.

U.S. District Judge John R. Tunheim noted during the proceedings that it was the longest sentence he has imposed in thousands of cases, though he emphasized that he believes it is deserved. The impact of these actions on the survivors and the victims’ families is profound and life-altering. Sen. John Hoffman spoke at the sentencing, detailing how his life has changed since he and his wife were shot in their own home. He explained that they no longer receive mail at their house, have installed heavy steel doors for security, and must navigate daily life while managing their physical injuries.

Yvette Hoffman, who has been unable to work since the attack, shared that she attends weekly therapy sessions

She described the harrowing memory of the night, stating, “I will never forget looking down and watching my blood slowly stream down that white washing machine as I felt myself sinking to the floor. We always have an escape plan now. This isn’t how people should live.”

BREAKING: Vance Boelter, the man who assassinated Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband and shot Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, just got sentenced to two life terms plus 40 years. He will die in prison. https://t.co/hvrqd6nYD6 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) July 23, 2026

The children of Melissa and Mark Hortman expressed deep grief and frustration during the hearing. Their son, Colin Hortman, described his ongoing struggle with panic attacks and the absence of his parents at his recent wedding. Their daughter, Sophie Hortman, shared memories of her parents and their golden retriever, Gilbert, who was also shot during the attack.

While the defense attorney, Manny Atwal, claimed that Boelter showed remorse by pleading guilty, Boelter remained mostly silent and still throughout the hearing. He did offer a brief statement, saying, “To every person I have caused loss, pain, heartache, confusion, sadness, shame or loneliness, I am truly sorry.”

Some family members, including Mark Hortman’s sister, Lisa Hortman Bean, expressed anger that the plea deal prevented the death penalty. They voiced frustration that their tax dollars will cover the cost of Boelter’s life in prison. Melissa’s father, Harold Haluptzok, lamented the loss of his daughter and wished the perpetrator had chosen to communicate his political grievances rather than resorting to violence.

Democratic State Rep. Kristin Bahner, whose home was also visited by Boelter that night, was away on vacation. She reflected on the terror of the situation, noting, “You failed because I carry her with me. In my mind and in my heart, she guides me.” While this federal sentencing is complete, Boelter still faces state charges, including murder, attempted murder, and animal cruelty.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty confirmed that the state prosecution will proceed, with a first appearance scheduled for August 3.

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