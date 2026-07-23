Worker discussed salaries with coworker and was called into an HR meeting. Reddit thinks that’s illegal

A Reddit user is currently at the center of an online debate after being summoned to an HR meeting for discussing their salary with a coworker, Daily Dot reported. The post, which appeared on r/careeradvice, has already racked up more than 1,500 upvotes as people weigh in on the common practice of pay transparency.

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The situation began when the employee and a colleague started a casual conversation about raises and the rising cost of living. The original poster noted, “A few days ago, a coworker and I were talking about salary raises and the cost of living, and I didn’t really see a reason to hide it, so I told them.” This openness quickly led to a realization that there was a significant pay gap between them, despite the fact that they perform nearly identical job duties.

Even though the employee mentioned they “[weren’t] trying to cause problems or encourage anyone to complain,” news of the chat made its way to management. The employee was soon told that HR wanted a meeting, with the manager claiming that discussing pay could “cause problems” in the office.

The reaction on Reddit was swift, with many users pointing to federal labor laws to defend the employee

Numerous commenters highlighted that the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) generally protects the right of most private-sector employees to discuss wages and other terms of employment under the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA). This means employers typically cannot prohibit or retaliate against staff for these kinds of conversations. One commenter summed it up by saying, “Assuming you are located in the U.S it’s illegal for them to discipline you in any way for talking about salary to anyone.”

The advice from the community was practical and centered on protecting the employee during the upcoming meeting. One user suggested, “Get the content of that HR meeting in writing,” and recommended sending a follow-up email to HR to confirm exactly what was discussed.

Another commenter, who identified as an HR director, offered some professional insight. They wrote, “If you’re in the U.S., discussing your wages with coworkers is generally protected under the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA).” They also advised the poster to keep the meeting short and professional, warning them not to volunteer extra information or speculate about who said what.

Beyond the legal aspect, the conversation touched on why companies are often so resistant to salary transparency. Many users argued that the only people who benefit from pay secrecy are the employers themselves. One Reddit user captured this sentiment by saying, “Not talking about pay is only to the benefit of the company, not the employees.”

Another commenter took a stronger stance, suggesting that the manager’s reaction was a defensive move, stating, “Your employer got caught underpaying your colleague, and now they are trying to make like you did something wrong.”

It is clear that for many, salary transparency is a top-tier tool for identifying unequal pay and ensuring that workers are being paid fairly according to the market. While the prospect of an HR meeting can be daunting, the consensus among those commenting is that the employee has the law on their side.

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