This HR employee found a high-paying job for a worker unhappy with her 3% raise, but she ended up rejecting it over an unexpected twist

A seemingly awkward story of an HR woman with her employee has come to light. Apparently, a worker reached out to her sounding unhappy with her raise; the Daily Dot reported. The HR woman then claimed she could help her find another job. It appears she found another high-paying opportunity, but the employee declined it because it required weekend work.

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The video was reposted on Twitter/X by @end3of6days9, showing an HR woman discussing this experience online. The overlay says, “AM I TRIPPING OR IS IT THE EMPLOYEE,” and the woman then goes into the story saying that the organization she supports ended up increasing the annual pay by 3% for employees. However, it appears that one of her lowest-earning employees ($21 per hour) reached out to her, dissatisfied with the increase. She claimed that it wasn’t enough for her, as the increase added about 60 cents more to her hourly pay.



Per HR, the employee then asked for more money but was told it wouldn’t be possible because it wasn’t under HR’s control. However, she also told the unhappy employee about finding another opportunity for her within the organization which would pay higher. HR then claimed she had found a job at an office across the street, paying about $28 per hour. She informed the employee about it during the call, but they reportedly declined the offer because it required her to work on Saturdays.

The woman seemed stunned by the employee’s rejection

Since she was unable to help by increasing her salary, HR found another job paying about $7 more than the worker’s existing pay. It appears that when she was breaking the news about the new job on the phone, the employee questioned, “Oh, well, don’t those people have to work on the weekends sometimes?” HR then replied, “Yeah, it is open on Saturdays for four hours.”

This HR lady had an employee complain that her 3% raise wasn’t enough and that she needed more money. Instead of just shutting her down, she went out of her way to find a position that paid $7 more an hour.



When she told the employee about it, the first thing she asked was if it… pic.twitter.com/dDZDpoUGz7 — End3of6Days9 (Helen) 🇺🇸 (@end3of6days9) July 1, 2026

In the video, she can also be heard explaining about the weekends. Apparently, working four hours on every other Saturday meant the employee won’t be working those hours during the week, so, per HR, “It’s still effectively 40 hours.” To this explanation, the worker reportedly said, “Oh, no, I don’t wanna work on the weekends.” The woman can then be heard asking, “Am I tripping?” about the salary issue.

The video garnered over 400,000 views, with many users sharing their opinions. One of them questioned, “Did she turn it down because it didn’t have her precious 3%?” Similarly, another one added, “You ain’t trippin’….you’ve just figured out something i’ve realized a long time ago.” Apart from these, some seemed to side with the employee for not taking the opportunity.

Someone wrote, “Literally, why would she agree to work every other saturday for only $7 more that is not at all worth it. she wanted more money and found out she couldn’t get it without that stipulation, so you decline and move on (maybe find a better paying job).” Another shared their opinion, “Although the new position might pay more, it’s not always about the money in some cases. She may have weekend obligations that she can’t mess with regardless of the pay.”

The viewers seemed divided on the matter. HR’s claims are not independently verified.

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