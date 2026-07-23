Woman paid $50 for drinks at a Phillies’ game, refused to tip, and says the server mocked her and stormed off: ‘Tipping culture is so bad right now’

A woman’s tipping experience has made her say, “Tipping culture is so bad right now.” According to her, she went to a Phillies game with her boyfriend and decided to buy drinks because she had turned 21. Apparently, the drinks were quite expensive for them, so when she was asked for a tip, she refused it. However, this displeased the server, and she ended up mocking the couple by commenting on their age.

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Larissa Domigueti described her experience on TikTok(@larissadomingueti), as reported by Brobible. It appears that the couple ordered two drinks “even though the prices were actually insane,” per Larissa. She paid $25 for a Tall Boy, while her boyfriend chose to buy a beer at the same price. The couple grabbed the drinks from the fridge and then reached for a “self-checkout” to pay $50.

As they were scanning, Larissa claimed a lady came and asked them for their IDs. It looks like they did show her their IDs, and this lady also joked that the couple was “younger.” After this, the lady, who is said to be a server, opened their drinks, and when Larissa was paying, things became odd when the tipping screen appeared. Larissa decided to leave a zero-dollar tip as she was already paying $50, but when this displeased the server, she reportedly said, “Young people never tip,” and “stormed away.” No comments from the server were found.

Larissa claimed she’s also a server

The woman continued her story, saying that she’s a server herself who also “relies on tips.” However, Larissa explained that the server “did nothing” and just cracked open their drinks, which is why she couldn’t leave a tip. She recalled, “I’m not tipping you. And the lowest amount, like, the 10%, was, I think, $4 or something.” Larissa also added, “And I was thinking in my head, I’m like, she did nothing. I’m. I’m sorry. I’m not trying to be rude, but all she did was check our IDS and crack open the drink. Why would I leave her $5? I’m already paying 50 bucks for this drink.”

She further clarified that she is not a “cheap person,” then claimed she was “so mad” about the server’s comment. It appears that this woman said something to the server as well and couldn’t recall what, but said that her boyfriend, being a “better person,” on the odd tipping experience, asked her to stop and “let it be.” According to Larissa, she shared this story because she was shocked about it and also asked her audience what they might have done in her situation.

One commented, “Ur better than me i would’ve crashed out.” While another wrote, “Two drinks that are literally from a can. absolutely no tip girl.” Larissa’s TikTok comment section appeared to be filled with similar opinions. There’s no sign of a confrontation with the server, as she claimed that the server just stormed away after commenting.

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