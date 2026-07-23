A flight attendant says ICE swarmed her flight and demanded passenger details, then the pilot allegedly told the crew to say nothing

A California flight attendant says she watched immigration agents board one of her flights and press the pilot for information on every passenger on board. According to The Nerd Stash, a flight attendant said ICE agents boarded the aircraft and asked to speak directly with the pilot before requesting detailed information on everyone flying that day. The outlet identified her as Azalia, who shared an account of the encounter under the handle @azalialexi.

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She said the pilot refused to hand anything over without a warrant. When the agents told him they had orders but no warrant, he reportedly replied, “Well, that doesn’t sound like you have a warrant.” According to her account, the agents kept pushing, but he did not change his answer. The distinction the pilot raised lines up with a broader legal question that comes up often in immigration enforcement. ICE agents can carry two different kinds of authorization.

A judicial warrant is signed by a federal or state judge based on a finding of probable cause, while an administrative warrant is issued internally by ICE or another Department of Homeland Security official rather than by a court. According to FindLaw, an administrative warrant generally allows agents to arrest a specific named person but does not by itself grant authority to enter private, non-public areas without consent. It is not clear from the video which type of authorization, if any, the agents in this case were working from.

The pilot reportedly held firm through the entire exchange

Azalia said the pilot eventually told the agents, “I’m not going to give you that information,” and then told the rest of the crew not to say anything to them either. She said this took place at a small airport where she typically works, adding that she believes similar situations are likely happening at larger airports as well. She also said she felt proud of how the pilot handled it, and claimed ICE agents are known to try to “scare people” into cooperating even when they lack a warrant.

Azalia said she has worked as a flight attendant for more than seven years and had never experienced anything like this before. She ended the video by telling viewers to “stay safe” amid what she described as rising tension nationwide. Neither ICE nor Azalia’s airline has publicly responded to her account, and the events she described have not been independently verified.

The video has drawn a wide range of reactions in the comments. One person asked, “How is ice getting through security?” while another wrote, “This is getting out of control.” One commenter laid out specifics, writing, “People need to know the laws, their rights, and what the limits of ICE are. 1) They must have a judicial warrant with the signature on a judge. Nothing else is legal. 2) You can record them at any time. 3) You have the right to say nothing at all.”

Another added, “They must present a judicial warrant signed by a judge for a specific person. They can’t just cast a wide net and hope to snag somebody.” That sentiment echoes a similar incident that recently drew attention, when a man filmed an airport worker over an ICE threat during an unrelated dispute at a different California airport.

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