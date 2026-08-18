President Donald Trump had a tense exchange with CNN reporter Kristen Holmes during a press gaggle in the Oval Office on Monday. According to Mediaite, the exchange happened after Holmes asked Trump about his decision to scale back joint military exercises with South Korea.

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Trump called the drills “inappropriate and hostile” toward North Korea on Sunday and praised North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as “unthreatening and respectful.” When Holmes asked whether Kim had requested the pullback, Trump repeatedly told her to be quiet and called her “fake news.”

After the exchange, the official White House Rapid Response account criticized Holmes on social media, calling her “a disgraceful, humiliating embarrassment to her alleged profession.” A follow-up post from the account brought up her children.

White House account addresses reporter’s children directly

In the second post, the White House Rapid Response account wrote about Holmes’ children reading her question in the future. The post said, “Someday, your children will come across your disgusting and inhumane question. They will be sickened and embarrassed to have a parent be so callous and vindictive. It’s quite troubling.”

PANDEMONIUM on live TV right now. Trump is MELTING DOWN inside the Oval Office, raging as the cameras roll.



​He SNAPPED at a CNN reporter, screaming: "QUIET! You’re a fake reporter! You report fake news!"

​

He dismissed the USS Lincoln disaster as a CNN fake report.



​CHAOS! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/A7YL3Gmjil — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 17, 2026

The comment came after Holmes tried multiple times to ask Trump whether Kim Jong-un had personally asked him to scale back the military exercises. According to a transcript of the exchange, Trump told her to be quiet several times and questioned which outlet she worked for before she answered, “I’m with CNN.”

.@KristenhCNN: Someday, your children will come across your disgusting and inhumane question. They will be sickened and embarrassed to have a parent be so callous and vindictive. It’s quite troubling. https://t.co/EWgPy7mXQP — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 17, 2026

Trump then said, “Fake news.” Holmes continued trying to ask her question, saying she wanted to follow up, but Trump called her “a loud, boisterous person” and repeated that she worked for “fake news.” He also told her, “You’re a fake reporter,” and said she reports “fake news” as she continued attempting to finish her question about the military exercises.

CNN responded to the White House posts with a statement defending Holmes. The network said, “Kristen Holmes is one of the most respected and accomplished journalists covering the White House.” It added that she “did her job and asked the President of the United States a tough, relevant, and newsworthy question on behalf of the American people.”

The CNN statement also addressed the personal nature of the White House’s comments. It said, “Public officials are free to challenge reporting they disagree with, but personal attacks on journalists for asking questions are beneath the office and inconsistent with the principles of a free press.” The network said it stands “firmly behind Kristen” and rejects the attacks “in the strongest possible terms.”

The exchange took place in front of a guest in the Oval Office, though the guest was not identified in the exchange. During the gaggle, Trump asked the guest directly, “Don’t you find her disrespectful?” before continuing to tell Holmes to stay quiet.

Readers who want more background on reasons behind the military exercise pullback can find further reporting on Trump’s announcement. Trump’s comments on North Korea came a day before the exchange with Holmes, when he described the joint military exercises between the U.S. and South Korea as “inappropriate and hostile” toward North Korea and called Kim Jong-un “unthreatening and respectful.”

Trump also connected the decision to South Korea’s refusal to help with Iran, a point he raised separately from his comments on North Korea.

The White House Rapid Response account is an official account used to respond to news coverage and reporters. Its posts about Holmes were made after the Oval Office exchange became public.

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