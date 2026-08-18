‘Crime of poverty’ or ‘Permission slip to steal’: Debate ignites after NY lawmaker links shoplifting to ‘biological need’

A New York lawmaker’s comments about shoplifting have opened a sharp debate over where poverty ends, and personal accountability begins. Assemblywoman Emily Gallagher is facing criticism after describing some theft cases involving basic necessities as “crimes of poverty.”

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Gallagher made the remarks Thursday outside Manhattan Criminal Court during a news conference with Court Watch NYC and other lawmakers. She argued that prosecuting people for stealing items such as toothpaste and soap misses the deeper issue of wealth inequality, as per Fox News.

Her comments quickly drew pushback from law enforcement and legal voices. Critics said financial hardship can help explain theft but should not be treated as a justification for breaking the law.

Poverty explains crime, but it isn’t a free pass

Gallagher, who represents Greenpoint and Williamsburg in Brooklyn, said people stealing necessities “need them.” She also argued that New York is choosing to protect major retailers instead of struggling residents.

DSA member and New York State Assemblywoman Emily Gallagher says it is okay to shoplift if thieves have a “biological need for the products.”



Drop your take in the comments 🔽 @kayleighmcenany pic.twitter.com/6kna4tpIJO — Outnumbered (@OutnumberedFNC) August 17, 2026

According to the New York Post, Gallagher said the “true crime” was the city’s extreme wealth disparity. She also called for an end to “broken windows policing” and urged Mayor Zohran Mamdani to change the approach to low-level shoplifting offenses.

Former Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg said that poverty can explain criminal behavior. However, he stressed that it does not give someone permission to steal. “Poverty is not a permission slip to steal.”

Aronberg also rejected the idea that prosecution automatically means jail. He pointed to diversion programs, treatment and conditional dispositions as possible options for first-time offenders.

Retired NYPD Sgt. Joe Imperatrice, founder of Blue Lives Matter NYC, defended the policing strategy Gallagher criticized. He said that politicians should focus on victims rather than making excuses for offenders. “Broken Windows is a proven theory.”

According to the NYPD, retail theft fell 16.3% across New York City during the first half of 2026. The department credited crime-pattern analysis, officers assigned to high-theft locations, and sustained investigations. The debate over retail theft also extends to how suspected offenders are identified, as we’ve seen in the recent Sainsbury incident.

Court Watch NYC said it monitored 360 arraignments over four days. More than half involved misdemeanor offenses.

Aronberg also warned that Gallagher’s position could hurt Democrats politically. He argued that Republicans could use the issue to portray Democrats as indifferent to public safety.

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