A Texas woman said in a TikTok video that a crew hired to move her mother’s belongings left her telling viewers not to use College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving. Ashleigh Stanczak, who posts as @cleanairformom, said the job was to take items from storage into her mother’s apartment. The video has gained 1.5 million views, 260,900 likes, and 5,400 comments.

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Stanczak said the clip was for “College Hunks Moving Company and College Hunks Moving Company alone, and anyone who would want to use College Hunks.” She used a green-screen inset of a young man with blonde hair and a bowl haircut standing behind a hedge. She called him a “little boy” with a “little bowl haircut” and said he looked like he “should be on a cereal box.”

She said that man and other workers moved her 79-year-old disabled mother that day. She alleged he refused to touch a box that contained her mother’s pads. She said the pads were unopened and unused, and that he said, “Ew,” “I’m not gonna touch that,” and “Gross.”

College HUNKS CEO addresses the customer video and refund claim

Stanczak said the same mover then sat in the middle seat of the moving van, laughed, and filmed her mother walking with a walker. She described that as a “super cool way to treat a 79-year-old.”

In the video, she said, “This super cool, super, super cool way to treat a 79-year-old woman who’s disabled. That’s super cool.” For Stanczak’s mother, the experience was part of a broader pattern of age-based mistreatment, as a 62-year-old woman was allegedly told to get in shape before using a gym treadmill.

She then described a second mover. She said she asked him to unload something and that he started screaming and yelling and called her a “dumb fat b—-.” She said he told her he had friends and family in the area and “was going to take my mom’s stuff there and then take it away.” She closed by saying, “I would maybe not use College Hunks. I would maybe not use them.”

College HUNKS later posted a statement on TikTok from founder and CEO Omar Soliman on TikTok as @collegehunksofficial. Soliman wrote that after “personally reviewing a recent client experience in Pittsburg, it’s clear that the interaction did not meet the standards we expect from our team.” He wrote, “I sincerely apologize. I take accountability and have ensured our team is held accountable.”

Soliman said that when the company first learned of the interaction on Friday, it “issued the customer a full refund and offered several additional hours of complimentary labor.” He said the company was reviewing the situation internally and reevaluating customer-service training. He added that “trust is earned through actions, not statements.”

According to Brobible, Stanczak disputed part of that account in a follow-up video that now appears to be unavailable. She said the company “didn’t offer complimentary anything” and that her family had to hire another service to finish the job.

An earlier statement from the company on TikTok reportedly said businesses sometimes face social media claims that “don’t tell the full story.” However, the authenticity of this supposed post could not be verified.

It reportedly said the individual’s social media “reflects a pattern of complaints with other businesses” and that “broader context is relevant.” Stanczak said that the post showed there was “no authentic, genuine apology” and added, “You are not apologetic for what you did.” She asked what extra context could explain a mover calling her names or another filming and laughing at her mother.

Some viewers focused on the company name and the age of the crew. One commenter wrote, “Using a company called college hunks shoulda been your first red flag.” Another wrote, “College kids …. You hired college kids.”

Others compared the pads story to their own experiences. One commenter wrote, “I was a female firefighter and when one of my male coworkers saw tampons in my locker he said “ew, do you have to keep those in the open like that?” Mind you, he had a wife and a daughter.” Another wrote, “My ex boyfriend threw up because he was digging around in the center console of my car and pulled out a pad, still brand new in the wrapper.”

A few comments went to money and whether the account was true. One person asked, “did the moving company threaten you to give them more more money or they wouldn’t deliver your stuff. that happened to me in new jersey.”

Another wrote, “Dispute the charge. You just got free movers.” A different commenter wrote, “I know you are lying OMFG.” The frustration over personal boundaries isn’t limited to private items, as an 80-year-old woman begged a man to step aside on a staircase but he kept filming.

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