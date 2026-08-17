An Arizona warehouse manager allegedly blocked workers from leaving after an ICE tip, and workers say they were held ‘hostages’

A warehouse manager in Arizona is facing intense scrutiny after allegedly attempting to prevent immigrant workers from leaving the facility following a tip that ICE agents were on their way. According to The Nerd Stash, this situation, which has sparked significant outrage online, centers on videos showing a security guard physically blocking the exit to keep employees inside the building.

Recommended Videos

One video shows dozens of immigrant employees attempting to leave the warehouse while a security guard stands by the door, using his arms to prevent them from exiting. As the crowd of workers grew near the entrance, some managed to push the guard aside and began rushing out of the building, continuing to run once they were outside.

During this chaotic scene, an associate of the manager was reportedly heard threatening the workers with charges if they continued filming. Despite the threat, the majority of the workers continued recording the incident. More employees eventually managed to exit the warehouse despite the security guard’s persistent attempts to stop them.

What the second video from inside the warehouse showed

Another video, filmed by an employee, captures the workers while they remained trapped inside the warehouse. The employee claimed that the managers were holding them “hostages” and stated that they did not want to open the doors until police arrived. When officers eventually arrived at the warehouse, they reportedly informed the managers that they could not keep the employees inside against their will.

The woman filming then explained that employees who were unable to remain inside, whom viewers presumed were undocumented immigrants, managed to escape. She also alleged that some guards physically struck workers during the incident. In her footage, she pointed out a security guard whom she claimed was Cuban but had still attempted to prevent employees from leaving the warehouse. A similar confrontation played out when a bystander yelled at ICE agents after their vehicle allegedly struck a man during a separate detention.

A third video shows employees appearing to be trapped inside the facility. Guards and managers are seen standing by the doors to prevent any exit. Toward the end of the footage, a man stands by the entrance as employees push against him in an attempt to get out. While it has been claimed online that the tip about an ICE raid was a hoax, that assertion has not been confirmed.

This incident brings up serious questions regarding the legality of restraining individuals. Under Arizona law 13-1303, a person commits unlawful imprisonment by knowingly restraining another person. This offense is generally a class 6 felony, though it can be reduced to a class 1 misdemeanor if the victim is released voluntarily by the defendant without physical injury in a safe place before an arrest occurs.

The fact that these workers were recording the events also brings up Arizona’s wiretapping laws. Arizona is a one-party consent state, meaning it is generally a crime to intercept a conversation unless you are a party to it or have consent from one of the parties. However, this law typically applies to situations where speakers have a reasonable expectation of privacy.

Recording in public spaces or situations where there is no expectation of privacy is often treated differently, but it remains a complex area of law.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy