American Airlines passengers were fully boarded for a midnight flight, then they were all kicked off because of the pilot’s last-minute admission

A TikTok video of an American Airlines passenger appears to have gone viral (over 200,000 views) for an unexpected reason. According to Brobible, a woman, along with other passengers, boarded an airplane normally. However, all of them were later asked to get back off because apparently, the pilot was sleepy. The woman didn’t seem to like it, as this last-minute decision was made after an hour of boarding.

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In my opinion, waiting an entire hour and then being asked to leave would displease any passenger, especially those already short on time. The TikToker @ihurrrrr posted a video that appears to give insights into what happened on the airplane. There’s neither commentary in the clip nor does it show the pilot or the plane itself. It shows other passengers who seem to be the ones asked to get back off, like her, and there is an overlay on the screen with background music.

The woman said in the TikTok’s caption, “Is there not a copilot / did the pilot not realize he was sleepy before……… wtF.” and in the overlay, “POV: American Airlines boards the whole [plane] decides at midnight to offload you because the pilot was sleepy.” Her frustration is reflected in these comments, and they seem fair, given the time she and others had to wait. At the same time, they were taken off the flight just because the pilot was sleepy for their own safety.

I think when the question is about a pilot’s health, delaying flights seems like a fair thing to do, as hundreds will be airborne under his responsibility. In fact, the Federal Aviation Administration has regulations regarding this scenario that keep a pilot’s working hours and the amount of rest during their shifts in check. They are also reportedly offered a specific amount of rest before their next take-off, which is crucial for smoother and safer flights.

@ihurrrrr Is there not a copilot / did the pilot not realize he was sleepy before……… wtF ♬ scott street – ☆

I think the pilot’s decision was better than American Airlines making an emergency landing later. Coming back to the TikToker, she revealed more of her story in her comment section, saying, “Hiiiiiiii – re the pilot – he landed a day before, and the other pilot was very upset at him (so something else could have happened),” she wrote. “Totally get it, a pilot is sleepy!!!! It was just odd we all boarded, and it was decided an hour after being on the plane when the pilot was aware of the flight!!!!!!”

These comments suggest that the last-minute decision not to fly the plane seemingly made the other pilot feel off as well. Just like the woman who seems to understand the situation later, her TikTok viewers appear to be thinking the same. Per Brobible, one of the commenters said, “Pilot is sleepy’ is a good enough reason for me,” While another wrote, “So, would you want a tired pilot to fly you?”

The woman’s case doesn’t seem to be a major problem on the flight. It appears she was unenthusiastic about the passenger having to wait an hour for this decision. Her comments reflect that she later understood it was done for good.

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