Most teenagers dream of hearing their name called at graduation. Jack Story heard his name called for something very different: winning $100,000 on the water.

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The 18-year-old Georgia angler chose to compete in the Phoenix Bass Fishing League All-American on Lake Murray instead of attending his high school graduation. The decision looked risky at first. It became unforgettable when Story won the entire tournament.

Story had qualified through a regional tournament and never expected to reach the All-American, Fox News reported. When he learned the competition fell on graduation day, he knew where he wanted to be. “I was going fishing, and they could either be accommodating or not,” he told OutKick Outdoors.

Beating his dad’s 34th-place finish adds extra family bragging rights

Story said his school worked with him despite preferring that he attend the ceremony. One teacher even suggested he should reconsider. “It just wasn’t even an option,” Story said. However, Story wasn’t the only person to feel certain about a life-changing decision, as another woman also felt the same before she became a millionaire.

His decision paid off in spectacular fashion. He won the All-American and collected the $100,000 prize. The victory also qualified him for REDCREST 2027 and the Toyota Series Championship. While Story claimed his victory smoothly, another man had to go digging for his own $100,000 lottery ticket after he accidentally threw it in the trash.

The tournament was far from easy. Story entered the final day knowing the margin could be extremely small. He also faced penalties after problems involving his livewells and oxygen tank. He said he’d rather lose by a wide margin than lose to a penalty.

The final margin was only 10 ounces. Story also discovered he was chasing a record for the tournament’s youngest winner. A message revealed that he could surpass Jacob Wheeler’s 15-year record. Story admitted he wished he’d learned about the record after the tournament, not during it.

Story’s victory also gave him family bragging rights. His father had previously competed in the All-American and finished 34th. Beating his dad was one of Story’s goals, although defeating the other regional qualifiers mattered too.

His father’s advice shaped that determination. If Story was going fishing, he was expected to commit completely. “If you’re going to fish, you’re going to fish all day,” his father told him.

Since the win, Story has handled interviews and podcasts while continuing to compete. A disappointing result in another tournament only made him more determined to improve. He said losing in fishing only motivates him more.

Story plans to attend Carson-Newman and compete in college fishing. He is also considering the Tackle Warehouse Invitationals if his schedule allows.

For young anglers, Story believes persistence can open doors. Fishing can offer scholarships and positive opportunities for teenagers who commit themselves to the sport. Story said fishing keeps him out of trouble and focused outdoors.

Even after winning $100,000 at 18, Story is thinking beyond his own career. He wants to introduce more young people to fishing because he believes every child should have the chance to experience it.

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