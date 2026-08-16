Mary Peltola, who is running for one of Alaska’s two US Senate seats, has distanced herself from an endorsement sent out by former presidential candidate Kamala Harris. The endorsement came in a fundraising email in which Harris wrote that Peltola could “flip Alaska and secure the Senate majority for Democrats.”

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Peltola’s spokesperson told The New York Times that the candidate did not approve the message and does not want support from politicians outside Alaska.

Harris lost Alaska by 13 points in the 2024 presidential election. Republicans have pointed to that result while criticizing her endorsement of Peltola.

Spokesperson says campaign is focused only on Alaska

Peltola’s spokesperson told The New York Times, “Mary isn’t seeking endorsements from anyone from the Lower 48, her focus is and always will be Alaska.” The spokesperson also said Peltola did not approve of the email Harris sent out.

#AlaskaSenate



NYT: Mary Peltola rejects endorsement from Kamala Harris



Mary Peltola’s campaign said it was focused on issues important to Alaska and did not approve a message of support from Kamala Harris.https://t.co/UE2Xv8ncA8 — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) August 14, 2026

Nick Puglia, a spokesman for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said Peltola worked “hand in hand with Kamala Harris to put Alaska last, so it’s no surprise that Harris is backing Peltola.” He was referring to Peltola’s time in Congress as Alaska’s US Representative between 2022 and 2025, when Harris served as vice president under President Joe Biden.

Rebecca Himschoot, an Alaska state lawmaker who was elected as an Independent, also criticized the endorsement. She reportedly said that Harris’s move was “really dumb,” adding, “She’s riding Mary Peltola’s coattails. And she’s not even running for anything that anyone knows of yet, and didn’t do well here to begin with.”

Harris has privately said she may run for president again in 2028, according to the report. Harris has also recently called for reforming the Electoral College as part of her broader comments on the future of the Democratic Party. The article notes that few Democrats want a repeat of the 2024 campaign, which ended with Donald Trump winning a second term.

Peltola did not endorse Harris’s 2024 presidential campaign. She has described herself as a centrist Democrat and has campaigned on the themes of “fish, family and freedom.” Polls cited in the report suggest Peltola has a strong chance of becoming Alaska’s first Democratic senator since 2014.

Sixteen candidates are competing in the same primary under Alaska’s election rules. This includes seven Republicans, three Democrats, three Independents, one Libertarian, one Green Party candidate, and one candidate from the Alaska party. The four candidates with the most votes will move on to the general election.

Out of 11 polls on the race, 10 show Peltola winning. One poll, from The New York Times and Siena College, predicts that Republican incumbent Dan S. Sullivan will keep his seat. A separate Republican candidate, Daniel J. Sullivan, is also running for the same seat, which Republicans worry could confuse voters and hurt Dan S. Sullivan’s chances.

Alaska’s other US Senator, Republican Lisa Murkowski, has previously supported Peltola in her past campaigns for the House of Representatives, even though the two belong to different parties. For this year’s Senate race, Murkowski has endorsed Dan S. Sullivan instead. Harris herself has also weighed in on which presidents she views as most effective, a list that notably left out Biden.

The report also notes that President Trump’s war in Iran has become increasingly unpopular, which could work in Peltola’s favor as she seeks to unseat Sullivan.

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