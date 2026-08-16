What should have been an ordinary eye examination left Margerita B. Wargola staring at the world through a vivid yellow-green haze. Her contact lenses had unexpectedly absorbed a medical dye used during the test. The result was so striking that she appeared to have fluorescent green eyes.

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Wargola shared the bizarre experience on Instagram through @margoinireland. She stressed that the effect was real and not created with a filter. Her natural eye color was unaffected.

The incident quickly became a viral curiosity. Viewers joked about X-ray vision and superhero transformations. But behind the unusual appearance was a routine ophthalmic procedure and a dye called fluorescein.

A standard eye test left her walking out looking like a superhero

Wargola explained that the incident happened during one of several tests involving unusual-looking eye equipment. Her contact lenses did not need to be removed for that particular test. Her eyes had remained open for an extended period and became dry.

So this lady goes to have an eye exam. The nurse forgets to ask if she has contact lenses on. The nurse applies the fluorescein drops into her eyes (harmless dye used in some eye exams) and it stained this lady's contact lenses.



I must say, she has a pretty good sense of humor… pic.twitter.com/XT0ybMp56r — AllieJade (@AllieJade1) July 1, 2026

She assumed the drops being applied were saline. The medical staff had not explained what was about to be placed in her eyes. After the drops went in, she blinked and suddenly saw everything with a yellow tint. “I blinked and everything went yellow.”

The medical staff was also surprised by the intensity of the coloration. They quickly realized that the liquid had stained her contact lenses. Several attempts were made to rinse the dye away with saline. The lenses were removed and washed before being put back in.

Unfortunately, the green coloration remained. Wargola said she had no spare glasses or contact lenses available. With severe myopia of -8.5 diopters, she needed her lenses to see properly while driving home.

The dye involved was fluorescein. It is commonly used during eye examinations to examine the cornea and tear film. The substance produces a bright green appearance under certain lighting conditions.

In Wargola’s case, the dye was absorbed by her contact lenses. That made the unusual color last longer than it normally would on the surface of the eye. She later showed that her natural iris color looked normal after removing the stained lenses.

According to KNNB, she also revealed that the liquid in the contact lens case had developed a greenish tint. That offered another visible clue that the dye had been absorbed into the lenses.

Her Instagram caption also clarified that the glasses resting on her head were reading glasses. She confirmed her eyes were fine but said she could see everything with a green tint while wearing the stained contacts.

The bizarre appearance quickly drew reactions online. One commenter joked that she should stare at people from a car without smiling. Others compared the look to She-Hulk, glowing eyes, and cosplay characters.

Some viewers were more curious about her vision than the appearance. Wargola confirmed that the lenses changed how she saw the world while they remained stained.

The incident also sparked comments from people who had experienced similar situations. One commenter said their eye clinic routinely removed contacts before applying similar substances. Another claimed the dye had stained their lenses before as well. Viral health trends have produced some equally strange results, as one man’s carrot experiment showed.

Wargola later shared that there was a second part to the story. She also warned viewers not to recreate the effect themselves. While Wargola was lucky that the side effect was harmless, a man’s temporary tattoo turned into a medical emergency.

The dramatic green appearance was temporary. Her eyes themselves had not changed color. Instead, the fluorescent effect came from a medical dye that had been absorbed by her contact lenses.

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