Fox News host Joey Jones criticized an unnamed sailor aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln who had complained to CNN about food conditions on the ship. Jones made the comments during a Saturday segment on The Big Weekend Show.

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The segment featured a clip of the sailor speaking to CNN’s Pamela Brown about low morale and food shortages aboard the aircraft carrier. The clip was filmed on July 10 and aired on CNN on Thursday.

Jones, a Marine Corps veteran, responded to the clip by describing his own experience eating simple meals during his military deployments and questioning the sailor’s complaints, according to Mediaite.

Sailor described low morale and limited food options during CNN interview

In the CNN clip, the sailor said, “I would say morale’s pretty low, and not just in the division, like in the ship entirely.” He added, “We’re running pretty low on rations, I mean at some points in the day it would just be about noodles and tuna mixed in together, and that was it… sometimes you get a corndog, sometimes you get a hot dog.”

🚨 JUST IN: JOEY JONES SLAMS COMPLAINTS OVER NAVY SHIP CONDITIONS@Johnny_Joey: "How weak are you? On TV complaining about tuna and noodles… If this is a representation of who our military is now… we're just Rome sitting here waiting to burn." pic.twitter.com/JIW8dMxoYv — The Big Weekend Show (@BigWeekendShow) August 15, 2026

Other families of crew members aboard the ship have also spoken out about sailors running out of basic supplies during the long deployment.

After the clip played, Jones reacted with visible frustration before responding directly. He said, “That little… you know what I ate in Afghanistan for six months using a little burner? I ate Ramen noodles… that’s what I ate, and I was happy to have it, because the alternative was an MRE or something cooked by the Afghan guy who was too stupid to be given a gun and they let him be the cook.”

Jones then said, “How weak are you?! On TV, complaining about tuna and noodles?” He continued, “I’m sorry, you volunteered to serve your country. You can come back, get out of the military, and do like all these Democrat veterans and complain about it and make commercials and be a sellout if you want to.”

Jones served eight years in the Marine Corps and was deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan. He was severely wounded in 2010 when an IED exploded during his deployment in Afghanistan. The injury caused major damage to his arms and wrists, and both of his legs were amputated above the knee.

The segment followed recent reports about conditions aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. According to those reports, sailors have complained about eating rotten food, and multiple sailors have reportedly attempted to go overboard during a long deployment tied to the Iran war. Those reports also led to senators seeking answers from Pete Hegseth about conditions on the carrier.

Jones said he understood the sailor “might’ve got bored” while on the ship, but said he did not have much sympathy for the complaint. He said, “To sit there and say that it was terrible because you had a corndog and a hot dog? I would’ve traded a block of C-4 to the Taliban for a hot dog by about July 2010.”

He went on to say, “I just do not understand the mentality, if this is a representation of who our military is now, and I’m not saying it is, but there’s at least enough for some of these trash rags to print about it, if this is who we are, we’re just Rome sitting here waiting to burn. We’ve got nothing left. It makes me fume.”

Jones ended his remarks by saying he wondered what a World War II veteran would think if they saw the CNN clip.

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