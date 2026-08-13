Reports emerged of attempted suicides on USS Abraham Lincoln. Now Senate Democrats are pressing Pete Hegseth for answers

Senate Democrats are demanding immediate answers from Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth regarding the status of the USS Abraham Lincoln, The Hill reported. This move comes after alarming reports surfaced from families of sailors who claim multiple crew members have attempted to jump overboard in recent months.

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Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee, sent a formal letter to Hegseth and acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao. In his correspondence, Blumenthal expressed serious concerns regarding reports of water contamination, supply shortages, and a decline in the mental health of those serving on the aircraft carrier. The ship has been deployed since November, and the reports suggest the situation is becoming increasingly difficult for the crew.

Beyond the mental health concerns, the senator highlighted issues with deck safety and the mail system. This has reportedly been a massive issue for morale, as these packages often serve as a vital connection to home. While families report that sailors have attempted to jump overboard, it is important to note that Navy officials have denied any actual increase in suicide attempts on the vessel.

The situation on the USS Abraham Lincoln might be part of a much larger trend

Blumenthal warned that the morale issues could be widespread across other naval vessels that have been deployed for long periods to support operations in the Middle East and Venezuela. He pointed out that the Lincoln is not an isolated case. Recent carrier deployments have repeatedly stretched beyond their original anticipated durations, suggesting that extended deployments may be becoming a feature rather than an exception of the Navy’s force-generation model.

Pete Hegseth rejected reports of worsening conditions aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, including a sailor going overboard and declining crew mental health, calling the reports “completely misrepresented.” pic.twitter.com/wJqxmtSIC3 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 13, 2026

To illustrate the scale of this problem, Blumenthal referenced the USS Gerald Ford. That ship spent 326 days at sea while supporting operations in the Caribbean and participating in the conflict with Iran. The senator is now questioning whether the ongoing conflict with Iran is forcing the Navy to keep ships deployed far longer than initially envisioned.

He noted that the Lincoln’s prolonged deployment is especially significant because it is occurring in the context of continuing military operations against Iran and the possibility that substantial U.S. naval forces will be required in the region for an extended period.

On Thursday, Sen. Ruben Gallego joined the push for greater accountability. He is calling for an official, bipartisan visit to the carrier to see the conditions firsthand. Gallego took to X to voice his frustration with the current administration. In his post, he stated, “I’m pushing for an official, bipartisan oversight visit to the USS Lincoln. It’s clear Donald Trump, who avoided active duty himself, couldn’t care less about the health and safety our service members. Congress needs to do its job and hold this administration accountable.”

Gallego also shared text messages that he claims were sent by service members aboard the ship. These messages highlight complaints about a lack of access to fresh food, which adds another layer to the logistical struggles facing the crew.

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